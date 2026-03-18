Hailee Steinfeld Gives Fans a Peek Into Intimate Backyard Baby Shower

Hailee Steinfeld may have skipped the 98th Academy Awards this past Sunday, March 15, but she still had every reason to celebrate.

The Sinners actress announced that she and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, were expecting their first child in December, sharing a sweet video on social media. Since then, she’s shown off her adorable baby bump on the red carpet and kept fans up-to-date on her pregnancy journey by way of her Beau Society newsletter.

And this week was no exception, with the actress giving fans a peek into her beautiful backyard baby shower, including a couple of stylish snapshots.

Beau Society: baby shower edition

“On a sunny Saturday in LA, my mom and about 30 women I love so much gathered in my most comfortable place—my backyard—for a baby shower,” Steinfeld penned in the latest edition of Beau Society, per E! News. “My mom planned the entire gorgeous thing.”

In the newsletter, which she titled “Mother Goose & gingham everywhere—MORE BS,” the actress also included a look at her ensemble. For the special occasion, she wore a timeless white dress by Stella McCartney, complete with fluttering sleeves and a deep V-neckline. Of the designer piece, Steinfeld wrote, “The minute I put it on, it felt like something I’d wear pregnant or not. The key to dressing when you’re pregnant, I’ve found, is trying to wear what you would normally wear (or as close to it as you can).”

Accessorized with a pair of slouchy, knee-high cocoa boots and sparkling earrings, the party-ready outfit was the perfect mix of elevated and casual for her intimate afternoon with family and friends. She left her long brunette hair down, parted in the center with gentle waves for volume. Her makeup was equally natural, a radiant mix of springtime favorites: pink cheeks, bold eyebrows and satin lips.

You can read Steinfeld’s full newsletter here.

Skipping the Academy Awards

As noted above, this update comes after the actress skipped the Oscars, where her film Sinners broke the record for most nominations for a single film with 16, ultimately winning four: Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

During his acceptance speech for Best Actor, Michael B. Jordan shouted out Steinfeld, who played one of two love interests in the film. “Hailee’s at home, you know, she’s getting ready to have a baby right now,” Jordan told the audience, adding, “Thank you so much for being the other half of Stack.”

More Lifestyle & Celeb: