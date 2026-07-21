Hailey Bieber Just Styled the Ultimate Summer Date Night 'Fit: Get the Look

As if performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show wasn’t enough excitement for one day, pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, enjoyed a night out in SoHo on Sunday, July 19. Following his acoustic performance of “Everything Hallelujah” at MetLife Stadium yesterday, Justin and his spouse enjoyed a date night out in New York City, and Hailey’s ensemble is one that certainly deserves a second look.

The Rhode founder and chief creative officer stepped out in the ultimate model-off-duty outfit that we will be replicating for the remainder of the summer. Bieber wore a vintage red slip dress by Dior, which she paired with Y2K-inspired oval black sunglasses and heeled flip-flops. The model and entrepreneur forewent accessories, besides a black clutch that she carried in one hand.

Bieber was styled for the occasion by Dani Michelle, a celebrity stylist with whom she regularly collaborates. As for glam, the 29-year-old Arizona native wore her chestnut lob loose and appeared fresh-faced and bronzed, no doubt courtesy of some of her brand’s hero products.

Whether you’ve got a date night on the books or are looking to plan something special with your beau in the coming weeks, Bieber’s style is one you can recreate quite simply. Shop a few SI Lifestyle-approved slip dresses below to replicate her “it girl” look.

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SKIMS

While a brighter color with more of a stark contrast between the silk and lace overlay, this SKIMS slip dress is sure to make a statement, no matter where date night takes you. Plus, it is also available in pink, brown and black.

Revolve

This red slip dress features similar lace detail along the bust and hemline, and we love the ever-so-subtle slit along one thigh, which makes for a sassy detail.

Boohoo

Want to try out the trend on a budget? This satin and lace textured mini is less than $20, so you can save money to put toward your dinner date.

When it comes to date night styling, we always love taking a page out of Bieber’s book, as the ever-stylish star always has her finger on the pulse of what’s trending. “Hailey, babe, Hallelujah!”

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