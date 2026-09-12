NFL Game-Day Fashion for Women: Wear Your Team Spirit on Your Sleeve
While the 2026 NFL regular season kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 9, the first full weekend of football action is ahead of us—and that means it’s time to refresh your wardrobe. Whether you’ve got season tickets to catch your favorite team IRL or are planning on being glued to your couch every Sunday, you’re going to want to look the part.
Recently, several brands have unveiled their new NFL collections, and a few in particular have caught our eye: those from Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle and Off Season, as well as Victoria’s Secret PINK, to name a few. So, in order to help you put your most fashionable foot forward at your family tailgate this season, we’ve compiled a few favorite NFL women’s styles to shop below.
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Detroit Lions Sunday Shrunken Cardigan, $90 (abercrombie.com)
Cozy up in this adorable cardigan while simultaneously cheering on your favorite squad. This cream-colored Lions sweater features adorable team patches on the bust and is the perfect sporty neutral piece for your autumn wardrobe.
'47 NFL Kansas City Chiefs Baseball Hat, $34.95 (ae.com)
Support Taylor Swift’s husband, I mean the Kansas City Chiefs, with a cool ball cap. This online exclusive is colorful and features an adjustable snapback strap for the perfect fit.
Chicago Bears Graphic Tee, $50 (abercrombie.com)
A sporty tee is a game-day essential since it serves as the perfect layering piece. Wear it alone on a sunny afternoon or add a Bears sweater over top as the temperature starts to drop throughout the fall season.
Women’s College Navy Seattle Seahawks Shiny Chevron Track Pants, $185 (offseasonbrand.com)
Off season, the brainchild of fashion designer and 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk, always has the coolest options. The brand’s new NFL drop features everything from streetwear-inspired track pants (pictured above) to reimagined jersey tops and more.
NFL Philadelphia Eagles Everyday Luxe Mock Neck Sweatshirt, $64.95 (ae.com)
Is there anything better than a fall Sunday spent watching your favorite team on the couch, snuggled up with snacks? In fact, yes—doing so while rocking some brand new gear. Snag the matching wide-leg sweatpant ($69.95) to complete the comfy and casual look!
High-Rise ‘90s Relaxed Dallas Cowboys Embroidered Jean, $120 (abercrombie.com)
If you prefer your team spirit to be a bit more subtle, you’re going to want to add these jeans to your online shopping cart ASAP. The brand’s beloved high-rise ’90s relaxed jean silhouette gets a bit of an upgrade with a team embroidered patch on the back pocket. So cute!
Women’s Heather Gray San Francisco 49ers Collared Halter Top, $95 (offseasonbrand.com)
Bring some preppy flair to your ensemble with this zip-up collared halter top featuring “49ers” embroidery on the chest. Style the versatile top with your favorite pair of denim or some slouchy trousers for game day.
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Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.