NFL Game-Day Fashion for Women: Wear Your Team Spirit on Your Sleeve

While the 2026 NFL regular season kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 9, the first full weekend of football action is ahead of us—and that means it’s time to refresh your wardrobe. Whether you’ve got season tickets to catch your favorite team IRL or are planning on being glued to your couch every Sunday, you’re going to want to look the part.

Recently, several brands have unveiled their new NFL collections, and a few in particular have caught our eye: those from Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle and Off Season, as well as Victoria’s Secret PINK, to name a few. So, in order to help you put your most fashionable foot forward at your family tailgate this season, we’ve compiled a few favorite NFL women’s styles to shop below.

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Abercrombie & Fitch

Cozy up in this adorable cardigan while simultaneously cheering on your favorite squad. This cream-colored Lions sweater features adorable team patches on the bust and is the perfect sporty neutral piece for your autumn wardrobe.

American Eagle

Support Taylor Swift’s husband, I mean the Kansas City Chiefs, with a cool ball cap. This online exclusive is colorful and features an adjustable snapback strap for the perfect fit.

Abercrombie & Fitch

A sporty tee is a game-day essential since it serves as the perfect layering piece. Wear it alone on a sunny afternoon or add a Bears sweater over top as the temperature starts to drop throughout the fall season.

Off Season

Off season, the brainchild of fashion designer and 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk, always has the coolest options. The brand’s new NFL drop features everything from streetwear-inspired track pants (pictured above) to reimagined jersey tops and more.

American Eagle

Is there anything better than a fall Sunday spent watching your favorite team on the couch, snuggled up with snacks? In fact, yes—doing so while rocking some brand new gear. Snag the matching wide-leg sweatpant ($69.95) to complete the comfy and casual look!

Abercrombie & Fitch

If you prefer your team spirit to be a bit more subtle, you’re going to want to add these jeans to your online shopping cart ASAP. The brand’s beloved high-rise ’90s relaxed jean silhouette gets a bit of an upgrade with a team embroidered patch on the back pocket. So cute!

Off Season

Bring some preppy flair to your ensemble with this zip-up collared halter top featuring “49ers” embroidery on the chest. Style the versatile top with your favorite pair of denim or some slouchy trousers for game day.

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