Irina Shayk Rocks Bold Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Irina Shayk. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Irina Shayk walked the Schiaparelli runway during Paris Fashion Week in a daring dress, and the supermodel’s day-to-day street style is just as stunning.

The 37-year-old shared several snaps on Instagram on Jan. 26 of herself clad in a long, shiny black jacket as she explored the streets of Paris. In the first photo in the collection, Shayk glowered at the camera. A few blurry shots followed, as well as a snap of the model standing in front of a partially blue wall showing off her complete outfit.

Shayk wore a white top under the trench coat, which she paired with black bottoms and black heels. She included a black-and-white photo, in which Shayk faced away from the camera with her hands behind her back and looked over her shoulder into the camera lens.

In another pic, the model straddled a fence, and the last snap featured her leaning against a wall with one foot behind her. Shayk struck a casual pose with her jacket sleeves rolled up and her hands in her pockets.

“Paris I 🖤u….,” she captioned the post she shared with her 20.8 million IG followers, and tagged fashion design brand ALAÏA in several of the snaps.

“and paris loves you," commented singer-actress Dove Cameron, while several other fans and followers left flame emojis as their feedback.

The model shared a few pics of her faux lion’s head dress from the Schiaparelli fashion show in a Jan. 23 post. In addition to a few gorgeous runway shots, Shayk included a designer’s sketch of the gown and several behind-the-scenes looks for fans.

She also strutted the runway in Thierry Mugler’s Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 26.

