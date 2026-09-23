Pamela Anderson Embraces Unexpectedly Edgy Glam for Vogue World

Since returning to the spotlight, Pamela Anderson has embraced a more natural, glowy vibe with her makeup, and beauty fans have remained obsessed with her style switch-up—and this week, she threw us another curveball with a new sultry look.

An iconic trendsetter from the 1990s and early 2000s known for her edgy, smokey eyes and expressive, thin eyebrows, Anderson returned to these beauty roots for a recent international outing. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the fashion-forward star gave fans a closer look at her daring makeup for Vogue World 2026 in Milano. Keeping her signature bare skin front and center, she rocked an eye so dramatic, Allure noted that it was the most eyeliner she’d worn “in years.”

On Instagram, Anderson took her 5.4 million followers along for a playful “Get Ready With Me”-style video ahead of the star-studded event. Wearing a plush white robe with her short blonde curls clipped back, she shared more about the concept, calling it “a Cleopatra eye, but modernized.”

To start, she prepped her skin with a “Sonsie facial” using products from her own Sonsie skincare line. From there, she revealed she’d be working with makeup legend Pat McGrath’s team for the striking night-out glam. “Bare skin, Sonsie skin and just an eye,” Anderson clarified, confirming that she kept her base untouched before quipping, “So, it’s kind of fancy.”

She paired the moody makeup look with a sleek, chic Ferragamo gown crafted from glittering metallic gold fabric. The piece was cut for a flowy feel, creating a final silhouette that was equal parts ethereal, royal and all-around incredible. And as if the gown weren’t luxe enough on its own, she then accessorized further with a bevvy of gold jewelry, including stacked necklaces, rings and a bold bracelet.

“I’m getting Marilyn Monroe vibes. You’re as beautiful as she was and talented 🌟🌟,” one fan penned in the Instagram comments. Meanwhile, McGrath concurred, writing, “❤❤❤❤❤ You look amazing !!!!! Hugs and kisses, Pat xxxxxxx”

The Vogue event proved the perfect full-circle moment for the star to embrace an edgier glam, as she initially opened up to the magazine in 2023 after making headlines with her bare-skin look at Paris Fashion Week. Of the decision—which would go on to become one of her signature style moments—she said in part, “It felt a bit like jumping off a bridge, but I just smiled. And when I got home from the show, that’s when I decided I wanted to go makeup-free the entire week.”

Truth be told, whether she’s rocking a bare face or giving us an obsession-worthy eye look, Anderson always has a spot on our beauty mood boards!

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