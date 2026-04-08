Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Reaction to Astronaut’s Request for ’Honest’ Product

“Ground control to Jessica Alba, the astronauts need lotion!” At least, that’s what we assume was said when astronaut Christina Hammock Koch first called in her recent request.

In case you missed it, the Artemis II is currently on a 10-day mission in space. The crew comprises four astronauts, with the aforementioned Koch becoming the first woman to ever journey around the moon. And this week, amid their travels, Koch had a specific request: lotion from the Honest Company.

Word of this request quickly got back to one of the brand’s cofounders, Jessica Alba, who took to Instagram to share her sweet reaction with her 22.2 million followers.

Alba and the astronauts

In the clip, the actress—who cofounded the cosmetics brand back in 2012—could be seen listening to the audio of Koch’s call in her car, in which the astronaut said, “This one might take some digging. I’m looking for a specific community hygiene item that is Honest lotion ...” Alba smiled, her jaw dropping upon hearing the company’s name. She put her hand over her mouth as she continued to listen, laughing at the cool moment.

After the audio finished, Alba opened up about how “wild” it was to hear someone in space requesting her product, detailing her reasons for founding the brand after wanting to find “safer” alternatives to mainstream options. “That is wild. This is a trip,” Alba added. “This is a true, like... this is a moment I never thought would be my real life. And so, anyone out there who has any dreams of anything, just go after it, because you never know. I mean, your products can be in space!”

Fans are loving the interstellar moment

Fans of both the Honest Company and its cofounder absolutely loved the sweet moment. In fact, many of Alba’s Instagram followers, as well as a few of her famous friends, were quick to jump into the comment section to cheer her on.

“Awwww I freaking love this! ❤️❤️❤️,” Nicole William English penned.

“Iconic !!!!” Chrissy Teigen added.

“one small step for a woman, one giant leap for women kind!! 🙌👩🏻‍🚀🥹,” a fan quipped.

“As a Dominican astronautical engineer your reaction to this made me very happy🥹🫶🏼💖🙌🏼,” another added.

And if you, like Koch, are also looking to get your hands on what we can only assume is some seriously “out-of-this-world” lotion, the Honest Company has multiple options available to shop on their official website! See more here.

More Lifestyle & Celeb: