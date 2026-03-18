Kamie Crawford’s ‘Something Borrowed’ Wedding Tradition Has Extra Special Meaning

Kamie Crawford opened up on Instagram this week about her wedding plans, sharing an emotional message about her gown.

The model and Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host announced her engagement on social media in September, joking that it was the “hard launch” of her relationship. Since then, Crawford has kept fans in the loop with her planning, posting updates on her choices and what she’s learned throughout the process.

And on Tuesday, March 17, she stopped by Instagram to share another update, opening up about the tradition she’s keeping in mind when it comes to her wedding dress.

Crawford’s “something old” and “something borrowed”

In the short video, which she captioned, “Something old & borrowed to go with my something new—my grandmas seamstress work on my moms wedding dress from the 90’s 🥹🤍#weddingdresses #vintageweddingdress #grief #bridal,” the model opened up about her grandmother and the role she’ll play in her big day.

“My grandma is one of the best seamstresses that I know. Unfortunately, about two years ago, she suffered a stroke that left her mainly bedridden,” Crawford said in a voiceover as clips of her grandmother flashed across the screen. “It’s been difficult coming to terms with the fact that she won’t be at my wedding—in fact, thinking about it now makes me wanna cry.”

She then went on to reveal that her grandmother made “all of the dresses” for her mother’s wedding day, including her gown. That was when Crawford shared that—even though her grandmother would be unable to make her something new—she still had her mother’s dress to work with, and would be incorporating pieces into her own bridal look, saying, “Instead of being sad about it, I have been thinking of it as my ‘something old’ and ‘something borrowed.’”

You can watch Crawford’s video on Instagram here.

Fans send love Crawford’s way

After hearing the sweet story, fans and friends of the model were grateful that she shared the moving message, sending love and support her way in the comment section.

“Love this,” one user penned. “I had a picture of my mother hanging from my bouquet 🥹 ❤️.”

“Ugh I’m ugly cryingggggg !! We love her so much 😢 Can’t wait so see how you incorporate it all ❤️,” another added.

“Can she describe what she’d make for you, and you have another dressmaker create that?” One fan asked, to which Crawford responded, “She actually told me what she envisioned for my ceremony dress & I told her that was the exact opposite of what I was envisioning… then I went dress shopping, switched gears completely & ended up saying yes to the exact dress she described 😂.”

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