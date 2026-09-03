Sydney Sweeney Makes a Case for Divisive 2026 Fashion Trend at Venice Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney was back on our fashion feeds this week after stepping away from the spotlight following several major press tours in late 2025 and promoting the finale of HBO’s hit show Euphoria earlier this year. The actor was photographed in Italy on Wednesday, Sept. 2, as she arrived for the Venice Film Festival, where she was spotted sporting an unexpected look that had us holding on to our love of summer-friendly ‘fits.

In snapshots shared by several outlets, the SYRN brand founder styled a mostly monochromatic ensemble in a cool khaki shade, which Harper’s Bazaar noted was from Georges Chakra’s Spring/Summer 2003 couture collection. The look comprised a halter-style top with a unique silhouette, crafted in a flowy, semi-sheer material with an embroidered floral pattern and plenty of feminine ruffles. She then paired the piece with an unexpected, sometimes divisive bottom option: Bermuda shorts.

Featuring a Y2K-friendly low-rise cut with the hem landing just above the knee, E! News recently reported on a rise in popularity for the “polarizing” pant alongside capri pants. The outlet also noted that Bermuda shorts have been seen on celebrities like “Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber” in the last few months alone.

Sweeney is the latest to join the fashion-forward fray with her take on the trend, accessorizing with a ribbon-style belt, clear pumps, rectangular sunglasses and a matching handbag. She left her blonde hair down for a casual daytime look, with select strands pulled back to keep her tresses off her face.

And that striking summertime style wasn’t the only memorable fashion moment fans got from the star this week! Sweeney was also seen enjoying a night out in another vintage number, which eagle-eyed style lovers found was from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1987 collection. The chic ivory dress was a playful knee-length, giving the star the ultimate 1950s silhouette. The dramatic sweetheart neckline and ruched fabric further added to the overall Marilyn Monroe vibes.

As noted above, the star has taken a step back this year following the ending of Euphoria’s third and final season, focusing on her aforementioned SYRN line and her new production studio, Honey Trap, which she launched in June. Still, the star has plenty of exciting projects on the horizon and will be returning to our screens in 2027 with the highly anticipated sequel to her 2025 hit thriller, The Housemaid.

Until then, we’ll be busy adding Bermuda shorts to our fashion moodboods despite the forthcoming fall weather (we’re in denial, shhh).

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