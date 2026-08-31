Our 5 Fave Fashion Moments From Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival

Back in June, Olivia Rodrigo announced she’d be hosting her very first-ever music festival, unveiling a stacked lineup of performers. And this past weekend, the Daisy Chain Fields Festival took over Irvine, Calif., making history and headlines for its incredible inaugural run.

The one-day event took place on Saturday, Aug. 29, welcoming fans to the dreamily decorated festival grounds to enjoy live performances from some of the biggest names in music not just today, but of all time. Of course, when you have that many icons congregated in one place, you’re bound to have some memorable moments. And between the generous donations to multiple women’s charities and the standout performances, there were plenty of unforgettable fashion moments that we haven’t been able to stop thinking about.

With this in mind, scroll on to see five of our absolute favorite onstage outfits from the event, presented in no particular order!

Chappell Roan

While Roan took over our playlists the last couple of summers, the star has a quieter 2026 as she takes some time away from the spotlight. For Daisy Chain Fields Festival, she returned to the stage with a *bang* and—in true Roan style—with an obsession-worthy look. Sporting a coordinating light purple set with a playful auburn bob haircut, Roan quickly reminded everyone in attendance why she remains one of our top fashion girlies.

Doechii

Speaking of “top fashion girlies,” Docheii always knows how to leave an impression with her onstage style! For the festival, the Grammy Award winner took the concept of being “pretty in pink” to a playful extreme, painting herself head-to-toe in a bright magenta shade. She also sported a fun two-piece set with a fur vest, making for a fabulously fun look we’ll be thinking about for weeks to come.

Quiet Light

Quiet Light’s dreamy pastel ensemble was another style standout on the stage. The indie folk artist channeled an effortlessly ethereal aesthetic with her sweet, semi-sheer lilac mini dress, and the bright neon undergarments peeking through in the sunlight were a cool added touch. Overall, the look served up modern Stevie Nicks vibes, and we’re loving it!

Rachel Chinouriri

Chinouriri’s superpowered silver style was a futuristic mix of metallic and sheer fabrics, accessorized with a rock n’ roll pair of knee-high white lace-up boots. Simultaneously modern and retro, the vibe of the layered look could best be described by one comment on the festival’s post about the artist’s outfit on Instagram: “THE next Storm in X-Men!”

Olivia Rodrigo

And of course, we have to include a shoutout to the woman who made the entire event possible: Rodrigo. The star took the stage as the final act for the event, wearing a cream-colored mini dress with a soft lace trim on the hemline. Aside from her beautiful style and powerful performance, Rodrigo has plenty of reasons to celebrate her latest achievement, as Daisy Chain Fields Festival raised a reported $20 million for multiple charities. To end the show, she also announced plans for the event to return next year, and we’re already marking our calendars!

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