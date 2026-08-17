Kylie Jenner Channels Edgy Throwback Style for Latest Kylie Cosmetics Campaign

If you were as makeup-obsessed as we were in the mid-2010s, you definitely remember coveting the Kylie Cosmetics lip kits. Founded by Kylie Jenner, the brand launched the two-piece kits back in 2015, offering glam gurus a liquid lippie and matching liner bundled in one convenient package, available in all of the star’s signature pink and neutral shades.

And late last week, these classic kits welcomed a new addition to the family when the star unveiled her latest lip product. Enter: the Plumping Matte Lip Kit.

Truth be told, 2026 has been the unofficial year of the lip plumper, with several cosmetics lines launching and/or highlighting their own takes on the trend. Still, Jenner’s kits offer something a little different.

As the name suggests, these are a matte formulation, as opposed to the popular gloss styles often seen with plumping products. Following the launch, Kylie Cosmetics clarified in an Instagram caption that three of the four shades currently offered are “original shades reimagined,” and “the same iconic shades you know and love, now in plumping formulas with a lightweight matte finish.”

As if that alone weren’t fun enough for fans of the star, Jenner also appeared in a photo shoot for the campaign that channeled serious Bettie Page energy. In the snapshots, she embraced a throwback pin-up style in a fitted knee-length skirt, a lace-trimmed tank top and a pair of peep-toe heels, all in a pretty pastel pink shade. Her long, dark tresses were left down, styled in bouncy curls with a chic baby bang. “Ordered all 4 shades 🙂‍↕️🤎,” one fan admitted in the comments while another added, “Iconic to have the iconic shades ✨.”

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Shop the lastest Kylie Cosmetics release

If you’re hoping to get your hands on Jenner’s latest lip product, you’re in luck! The entire collection is currently available to shop on the brand’s official website and at Ulta.

As noted above, the collection is currently available in four shades, with three reimagined versions taken from her original lip kits: Candy K, Dolce K and True Brown K. Meanwhile, the fourth shade is simply named Kylie. Complete with the usual liquid lippie and matching liner, the brand noted on the product’s page that these were “formulated with Hotflux®” for ultimate plumping and wearability. To learn more about the product on the brand’s official website, click here.

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