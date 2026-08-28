Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock and More Bring Bewitching Style to First ’Practical Magic 2’ Red Carpet

If you’re a movie lover, you likely have a list of comfort films you go to whenever you need a mood boost. You know, the ones from when you were a kid that you absolutely destroyed the VHS tape for because you rewatched it so many times? Well, at the top of that list for many millennials is the 1998 classic Practical Magic.

The perfect film to get you in the mood for fall, the original came out nearly three decades ago and starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the witchy Owens sisters. Since its release, fans have been not-so-patiently awaiting a sequel—and this year, their wish is finally coming true (I guess that spell they cast worked)! Practical Magic 2 is set to hit theaters on Friday, Sept. 11, and ahead of the release, the cast reunited on the red carpet for their first premiere this week.

In a word? The fashion was positively magical. Scroll on to see just a few of our favorites from the evening event!

Sandra Bullock

A timeless gown for a timeless movie star, Bullock rocked a daring animal print number by Givenchy at the European Premiere in London on Wednesday, Aug. 26. From the corset-style bodice to the edgy slit to the massive bow, it’s truly a fun, flirty piece fit for a wonderful witch (complimentary).

Nicole Kidman

Kidman has long been a fashion icon, and we’ve especially been loving her looks lately (see: her striking British Vogue cover). For the film’s inaugural premiere, the star wore a custom Chanel gown that glittered under the spotlights, complete with dazzling gold chains draped across the neckline for a luxe final look.

Maisie Williams

Williams is a new addition to the cast, joining the Owens family as Bullock’s daughter. For the red carpet premiere, the star rocked a custom Ellie Misner gown in a gorgeous wine shade—and the look was more than just a fashion-forward moment! As reported by Page Six, the ensemble was also a homage to a red carpet look Bullock styled back in 1996, proving some things never go out of style.

Joey King

Finally—and perhaps the most daring look of the evening—King is another new addition to the cast and will also play Bullock’s daughter in the film. In London, she donned a stunning sheer look by Miu Miu. Embracing an angelic, ethereal mood, the star styled a pair of yellow undergarments beneath a breathtaking butter yellow gown. Floral fabric appliques were stitched throughout the bodice, further adding to the overall mystical vibe.

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