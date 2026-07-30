Kylie Jenner Drops New Fragrance Line in Three Sultry Scents to Embody Every ‘Mood’

When reaching for a fragrance, so much depends on your mood. Are you feeling a sultry, sensual scent? Or perhaps you’re searching for something a little more playful? Either way, Kylie Jenner’s latest drop has you covered!

On Thursday, July 30, the reality TV star and Kylie Cosmetics founder unveiled her latest product lineup: a fragrance trio called Mood Stones. The mogul first teased the new perfumes on social media last week before they became available to purchase on the Kylie Cosmetics website this morning—and for those who prefer to shop at Ulta, the trio will also drop at the store on Sunday, August 2.

“Meet mood stones 🪨 my NEW fragrance trio ✨ whether you’re drawn to something fresh, soft or bold, there’s a fragrance for every moment,” Jenner penned on Instagram ahead of the release. And while this is not the star’s first fragrance—she originally launched her popular Cosmic line back in 2024—she noted in a separate post that these special scents mark her “first fragrance trio.”

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Shop Kylie Jenner’s Mood Stone fragrances

Available in three distinct scents, Jenner’s latest offering can be purchased separately or as a trio, with pen-sized sprays also available for those looking to dip their toe in the metaphorical scent pool before committing to purchasing a full bottle.

Curious about the differences between these striking scents? Scroll on to learn what makes each one unique and decide which might be right for your current *mood*—pun very much intended.

Cashmere Muse | Kylie Cosmetics

With each bottle designed to look like a sleek stone, the muted purple Cashmere Muse embodies “clean, airy and serene” vibes inspired by “misty mornings and salty air,“ per the brand’s official website. Following the mood-based theme, Jenner also noted that this is the selection for anyone who might “want something fresh and bright,” featuring key notes of bergamot accord, frangipani accord and salted musk accord.

Blush Wood | Kylie Cosmetics

Blush Wood is designed to be the most traditionally feminine of the three scents, with the brand’s official website describing the dreamy pink fragrance as “soft, romantic and effortlessly flirty.” Perfect for a date night out or romantic night in, this selection is meant to “evoke the feeling of a dreamy afternoon” with key notes of rose accord, honeysuckle accord and cedarwood.

Velvet Brew | Kylie Cosmetics

Finally, the deep and sultry Velvet Brew is the ultimate option for those perfecting their femme fatale vibe. Described by the brand as “bold, smooth and a little mysterious” with keynotes of hazelnut accord, orange blossom accord and coffee accord, this lush fragrance channels “late nights in sultry lounges” that are “magnetic, intimate and impossible to forget.”

To learn more about these fragrances and/or to shop the full collection, click here.

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