Sophie Cunningham Brings Fierce Animal Print to Latest Tunnel ’Fit

While animal print is always in style, we love seeing different ways in which various patterns have their moment in the spotlight. Leopard and cheetah are always en vogue, and fawn printed items had a major moment last winter. Snake print is also making a resurgence of late, with designers like Miu Miu, Khaite and Jacquemus incorporating the pattern into their seasonal offerings—and, clearly, Sophie Cunningham got the memo.

The Indiana Fever guard’s latest pregame tunnel ’fit featured a monochromatic color palette with a pop of animal print, courtesy of a pair of snakeskin shorts. Cunningham wore an asymmetrical white tee with the eye-catching bottoms and accessorized with a pair of white heels with metallic cuffs around the ankles. Her long, blonde hair was styled in beachy waves ahead of last night’s game on Tuesday, July 28.

Sophie Cunningham | Scott Eklund/Getty Images

Plenty of Cunningham’s 3.3 million TikTok followers praised her pregame outfit, which she showed off with a cute transition video. “White looks so good on you, baddie! 🤍,” a fan cheered, while someone else wrote, “Love those shorts on you, gorgeous! Slay Queen! ❤️.”

Following her fierce tunnel walk, Spicy Sophie showed up and showed out for the Fever’s game against the Seattle Storm. While the Fever bested the Storm by a final score of 105-95, Cunningham also had a great game, securing 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists on the night. During her 24-minutes of action on the court, Cunningham continued to prove her status as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league with a 75% 3-point field goal percentage.

Snag the WNBA star’s style with a few similar-looking snakeprint shorts below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Revolve

Try out the trend by snagging these shorts while they’re on sale. Made of 100% cotton, they’re comfy and casual, but can easily be dressed up or down.

Revolve

While a bit more of an investment, this pair features a very similar black and ivory pattern to what Cunningham sported through the tunnels of Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena yesterday.

Oriana Lifestyle

Offering a looser silhouette, these faux leather shorts pair easily with staples already in your closet, like a basic white tee, as Cunningham demonstrated.

More SI Lifestyle fashion content