Kylie Jenner Is Reviving the French Manicure for Spring—With an Unexpected Edge

Coachella 2026 is officially over, but the memories (and fashion moments) last forever. Following two incredible weekends of music in the Indio, Calif., desert, we’re already ready to relive Bieberchella.

Stars like Hailey Bieber, Alix Earle, Olandria Carthen and plenty others made our list of best dressed celebs at Coachella, and the “it girls” of Coachella didn’t just nail their ensembles and call it a day. Accessories like layered belts and head wraps were incredibly popular this year, and several of these fashionistas coordinated their looks down to their manicures, like reality television star and mogul Kylie Jenner.

For Weekend 2 of the music festival, the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder kept her outfits simple, opting for a cropped white tank top worn with a pair of yellow jeans from her brand Khy, seemingly from the forthcoming collection launching on Tuesday, April 28. The Kardashians star was also spotted in a tiny white tee paired with leather pants and a brown studded belt.

Jenner’s manicure for the occasion embraced classic, timeless aesthetic with a bit of a modern edge. Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gave the Los Angeles native a rounded French manicure, with one hand featuring traditional white tips and a soft, buttery yellow hue on the other. Each of Jenner’s fingertips were adorned with rhinestones in various shapes, making her nails more than fit for Weekend 2 of Coachella.

“Custom @khy color french with rhinestones for Coachella w2 @kyliejenner,” Ganzorigt wrote in the caption of her April 17 post of her work.

“Okay these nails SLAY. 🔥,” one fan gushed.

“so gooddd,” someone else applauded.

“they are flawless,” another user cheered.

In addition to flaunting her trendy nails at Coachella over the weekend, Jenner also recently took to social media to share major news where her brand is concerned. Khy’s latest clothing collection will launch a week from tomorrow, featuring “an elevated take on your everyday basics,” per Jenner’s Friday Instagram post.

The pieces, “made almost entirely in los angeles” are “finished with hand-studded embellishment, each detail placed with intention,” she shared with the brand’s 1.4 million followers. Based on Jenner’s social media teases thus far, fans of the brand can expect plenty of denim offerings, from jackets to jeans.

Ahead of the launch next Tuesday, Khy’s feed has been archived with the exception of a few posts teasing the new line. Fans who are interested in shopping the brand-new collection first can sign up for email notifications with Khy here.

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