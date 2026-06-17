Kylie Jenner’s Latest Sleek, Pilates-Ready Look Comes From a Fan-Favorite Brand

Kylie Jenner’s signature sleek and chic style is always on display, even when she’s headed to a workout. No further proof of this is needed than her appearance with ALO this week, when she joined the fan-favorite brand on their yacht in Sardinia to take part in a Pilates class.

Following a busy weekend of celebrating the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals victory, the reality TV star and beauty brand mogul shared snapshots from her time on the ALO Voyage yacht in Italy. In the new 12-photo carousel shared with her 382 million followers on Wednesday, June 17, she showed off the stunning views while sporting a classic coordinating two-piece look from the label, perfect for a seaside workout. You can check out Jenner’s post on Instagram here.

“Dressed in a head-to-toe ALO workout look, Kylie embraced the brand’s signature blend of fashion, wellness and luxury against the backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea,” a statement shared with SI Lifestyle noted. “From morning movement sessions to sun-soaked afternoons on the water, the ALO Voyage yacht has become the ultimate expression of the brand’s wellness-first lifestyle.”

“My two fav thingsss!! 🔥,” one fan penned in the comment section beneath Jenner’s post, while another simply added, “HOTTTTT.”

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Shop Jenner’s sleek Pilates-ready look

If you’re looking to refresh your go-to gym ensemble for the summer, ALO definitely has you covered! Below, we’ve listed the items Jenner rocked for her unforgettable voyage; however, ALO has plenty of options to fit your workout and lifestyle! Shop more pieces from ALO on their official website here.

Airlift Intrigue Bra | Alo Yoga

The definition of a “closet staple piece,” the Airlift Intrigue Bra has everything one looks for in a workout top. Crafted from ALO’s signature Airlift fabric, the label notes that the piece offers “a supportive, snug fit that’s ready for everything from HIIT to headstands.” Available in five core colors and many more limited options (including neons, pastels and more), ALO also recommends sizing up, given the “high compression” design of the piece.

3" Softsculpt Low-Rise Foldover Short | Alo Yoga

If you ask us, one can never have too many pairs of shorts, especially with summer right around the corner. Jenner opted to pair her top with the coordinating Softsculpt Low-Rise Foldover Short in the 3-inch length for an effortlessly sleek silhouette. The bottom’s low-rise, foldover design gives them a trendy, early 2000s vibe, while the 70% nylon, 30% elastane fabric promises a breathable feel, perfect for any workout. As noted by the label, the shorts are made from their “signature medium-compression fabric,” which “sculpts and smooths while allowing you the freedom to move.”

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