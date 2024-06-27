Kysre Gondrezick Is a Big Fan of This WNBA Rookie’s Style
WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick is a force on the basketball court and in the fashion industry. The Chicago Sky player, who was the No. 4 draft pick in 2021 to the Indiana Fever, is constantly dropping new outfit inspo on social media and we’re always taking notes on her pre-game style.
The 26-year-old, who is the daughter of late NBA player Grant Gondrezick and basketball coach Lisa Harvey, recently chatted with lifestyle Instagram account League Fits and divulged which fellow athlete’s fashion sense she has taken note of.
When asked who the best-dressed WNBA player is, Gondrezick rightfully chose herself. She also didn’t hesitate to name Los Angeles Sparks player and 2024 WNBA No. 2 draft pick Cameron Brink as the best-dressed rookie in the league.
“Duh” she followed up.
As for her teammates, she highlighted Isabelle Harrison and rookie Angel Reese’s sense of style.
The fashionista also revealed that one of her own must-have closet staples is her leather jacket, and her favorite off-court shoe is the Balenciaga furry flip flop. The athlete is always showing off her flawless face card and personal fashion sense featuring flattering, sophisticated pieces and neutral colors.
Gondrezick is in the midst of playing her first season with the Chicago Sky, having signed a training camp contract with the team back in February. The guard made her regular season debut with the team on May 18, when the Sky defeated the Dallas Wings 83-74. The Sky will face off against the Las Vegas Aces tonight at Wintrust Arena.