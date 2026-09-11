Sabrina Carpenter Brings Signature Style to Unexpected, Cinematic Collab

Sabrina Carpenter is always ready for her closeup.

Coming hot off her first Emmy Award win this past weekend for her work as an executive producer on Disney+’s The Muppet Show, the recording artist starred in a video series celebrating an unexpected collaboration: beloved fashion house Christian Dior and production company A24. Known for producing Academy Award-winning films including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight and Lady Bird, as well as breakout horror hits like Hereditary, The Witch and I Saw the TV Glow, A24 has quickly become a household name—a truly rare phenomenon for a production company.

And on Friday, Sept. 11, the squad dropped their first look at the collab on social media, featuring Carpenter stepping into the role of Dior’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson (and we do mean that literally).

In several humorous clips, the “House Tour” singer trained to mimic Anderson’s mannerisms and overall persona, sporting a similar blue-and-green plaid top and light-washed denim look as the Dior designer. She practiced her lines, taking direction from the ultimate source: the creative director himself. As longtime fans know, Carpenter has a long, stylish history with Dior, regularly rocking looks from the designer on the red carpet, thus making her inclusion an Oscar-worthy choice.

And Carpenter wasn’t the only star with their eyes set on landing the role in the unique announcement! Other clips also featured Camille Cottin, Josh O’Connor, Drew Starkey and Sophie Wilde, all trying to channel Anderson’s aura. As noted by WWD, the two-year partnership the brands have established will “span film, theater and live events.”

“This is the start of an exciting partnership built around artists and storytelling," Anderson said of the collaboration via an Instagram caption. “Putting two creatively driven worlds side by side—you start to see what they pull out of each other that neither could’ve found alone. That’s where the interesting stuff happens.”

Fans are ready to make this collab a blockbuster

After the videos featuring Carpenter and Anderson dropped online, fans of all involved shared their thoughts on the exciting announcement in the Instagram comments—and also, many demanded to see the singer cast in more acting roles.

“Sabrina nailed Jonathan’s walk and mannerisms👌🏽,” one fan declared.

“Give Sabrina a movie,” another simply added.

“OMG, this is so amazing, all different variations,” a commenter penned, concluding, “Sabrina’s was the most iconic.”

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