MAC Cosmetics Just Revived This Cult Classic Lipstick From the Early 2000s: Shop Our Picks

If you’re even a little interested in fashion and beauty, you’ve likely noticed that style trends from the late 1990s and early 2000s have made a serious comeback over the last few years. From low-rise jeans and baby tees to metallic finishes and velour fabrics, nostalgic looks have taken over our fashion feeds—and this week, MAC Cosmetics continued the obsession by reviving one of the brand’s cult-classic lipsticks from the era.

After teasing a mysterious throwback launch on social media, the cosmetics line announced the return of its iconic Frost Lipsticks. Available starting Thursday, Oct. 8, the luxurious lippie’s return drop spotlighted 23 dynamic options, including 10 new colors and 13 returning shades.

Described as a “High Pearl Finish, Medium Buildable Coverage, Moisturizing Lipstick,” the product is the ultimate Y2K-approved makeup moment. While discussing the launch with Marie Claire, MAC Cosmetics’ Global Head of Product Development Teny Kureghian said, ​“Frost has always been part of MAC’s DNA. ... With that ‘90s and early 2000s frosted lip attitude coming back in such a big way, it felt like the perfect moment to revisit something that has always been authentically ours.”

Editors’ picks: shop our fave MAC Cosmetics Frost Lipstick shades

If you’re ready to embrace a fabulously frosty pout but aren’t sure where to start, don’t worry! We've picked out a few shimmering shades that caught our eye to get your online cart started.

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Frost Lipstick: Spanish Fly | MAC Cosmetics

Starting with one of the original cult-classic shades from the archives, Spanish Fly is an incredible muted brown (with a glittering twist, of course!).

Frost Lipstick: Teddy Metal | MAC Cosmetics

If you love MAC Cosmetics’ go-to Velvet Teddy shade, Teddy Metal is the color for you! A cool, dusty pink, it’s a quick way to add a little somethin’ extra to your everyday glam.

Frost Lipstick: Rogue | MAC Cosmetics

Everyone needs a vibrant red in their makeup bag, so why not go a little “Rogue” with a frosty option? Pun very much intended.

Frost Lipstick: Viola | MAC Cosmetics

If Barbie herself were to create a lipstick, Viola would be the shade. A stunning pink with hues of lilac and “blue pearl,” you should only wear this lippie if you’re ready to receive a million compliments.

Frost Lipstick: Jet | MAC Cosmetics

Ending on another returning shade from the archives, Jet—described simply as “gunmetal”—is the perfect moody option for autumn and winter.

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