Here’s What to Ask Your Stylist for If You’re Also Obsessed With Megan Fox’s Look

If you’re anything like us—and are also a millennial—you’ve likely had an intense obsession with Megan Fox’s hair for as long as you can remember. (In fact, Jennifer’s Body really should’ve been called “Jennifer’s Hair.”)

Since her breakout roles in the early 2000s, the actress has been known for her overall sultry look, a big portion of which can be credited to her long, voluminous, dark tresses. And this week, her hairstylist took to Instagram to let fans in on how they’ve achieved this look through an unexpected, underrated new trend: “see-through layers.”

Twinning with Megan Fox: what should I ask my hair stylist for?

Hairstylist to the stars, Dimitris Giannetos, shared Fox’s latest refresh on Instagram, explaining the technique he used to get those effortlessly gorgeous layers in the caption. “See-through layers are very fine, wispy razored layers just on the perimeter of the head, with some face-framing pieces!” The stylist penned, “They’re not chunky, they’re thick enough to just add these extra wispy layers on top of ur hair like a wind kiss!”

In the shared snapshots, Fox posed in an all-black ensemble, complete with a classic trench coat from Yves Saint Laurent, further adding to the edgy, rock n’ roll vibes. Her hair was also curled for even more volume, and her tresses appeared to be a shade or two darker, with the star embracing a more dramatic shift as the seasons continue to change.

Contrasting the dark look, the actress embraced a more spring-ready glam with her makeup. Matte skin, strong brows, nude lips and a striking cat-eye-style graphic liner topped everything off for a timeless final look.

Fans are heading to the hair salon already

Fans of Fox were fast when it came to sharing their praise for both the hairstylist and the actress in the comment section, proving that we’re not the only ones in the middle of trying to get a spur-of-the-moment salon appointment.

“I asked for a sign whether I should dye my hair black, and I just found the answer,” one commenter quipped.

“Her hair is always goals,” another added.

“All the recent blondes are now going to come in with this photo 😂,” a fellow hairstylist joked, adding, “gorgeous 😍”

“ate and left no crumbs 👏👏,” one fan proclaimed.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have a few calls to make and salon appointments to secure before summer!

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