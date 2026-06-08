Megan Thee Stallion, Aubrey Plaza and More of Our Fave 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Looks

On Sunday, June 7, Broadway’s best and brightest headed to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City to celebrate the 79th Annual Tony Awards.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by P!NK, who opened up the show with a humorous, high-energy, spoof version of “Lady Marmalade” from Moulin Rouge! that sent millennials into a nostalgia frenzy (hi, it’s me, the millennial writing this). There, she was joined on stage by an array of A-list singing stars, including the show’s most recent emcee, Megan Thee Stallion.

P!NK and company | Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

Before the show even started, we were already on our feet giving the fashion-forward stars of the stage a standing ovation for their incredible style on the pre-show red carpet.

With this in mind, we collected a few of our favorite looks from the evening for your viewing pleasure. (Oh, no need to thank us! Just remember to shout us out in your future Tony Award acceptance speech, please and thank you.)

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

As noted above, the Hot Girl Coach stopped by the New York City event to help kick things off with a bang. She joined the hosts on stage during the opening number to reprise her role as Zidler in Moulin Rouge!, donning her iconic ensemble. For the carpet, she traded in the plush red velvet for a shimmering silver look, combining two of 2026’s hottest trends: metallics and semi-sheer fabrics. From the high neckline to the V-shaped peplum, the gown’s shape made for a striking final silhouette.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Plaza was all smiles on the carpet, where she sported an elegant black-and-white number that accented her lovely baby bump. The gown featured a crisp white neckline that cascaded down into chic stripes, making it equal parts timeless and trendy. Accessorizing with an open-toed shoe and a glossy mauve lip, Plaza’s effortlessly cool ensemble was easily one of the standout looks of the evening.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Bow down, y’all: the queen has arrived! The one and only Queen Latifah also stopped by Broadway’s biggest night for another memorable moment, joining the cast of Chicago on stage to introduce their performance to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary and to remind fans she’s the definition of a quadruple threat. “Don’t you mean triple threat?” No, imaginary argumentative reader, we don’t, as this legend can sing, dance, act and, of course, style a feathered gown like it’s no one’s business.

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler | evin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Zegler has definitely become a rising style star to watch over the years, with fans anxiously waiting to see what cool, classic look she’ll rock next. For this year’s Tony Awards, the star strutted down the carpet in a stunning cocoa-colored gown with a daringly dipped neckline, cinched at the waist for the ultimate hourglass silhouette. Zegler was on hand to honor A Chorus Line at the show by singing a sweeping rendition of the show’s beloved tune “What I Did For Love,” and needless to say, we love this look!

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Mulvaney also got the semi-sheer fabric trend memo when she ruled the carpet in this to-die-for ensemble! Before joining P!NK, Megan Thee Stallion and more stars on stage during the opening number, the multihyphenate took our breath away with this sultry, shimmering style. And as if the gown weren’t enough to obsess over on its own, we’re going to need to know where she got the perfect matching red lip immediately.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hsu’s beautiful take on a classic floral gown had us questioning Miranda Priestly’s “florals for spring” judgment. Looking pretty in pink, the star glowed on the carpet in a figure-hugging number, comprising a soft pink base layer topped by a sheer, sparkling floral pattern that incorporated unexpected metallics like gold and bronze. She kept her accessories to a minimum, allowing the gown to shine and quickly making it one of our faves of the night.

P!NK

P!NK | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Last but absolutely not least, we have the host of the night’s festivities: P!NK. The pop sensation merged Old Hollywood glamour with her signature rock n’ roll vibes in her gown, which featured a glittering bodice and a wild, feathered train draped around her hips. With plenty of terrific texture and a dramatic final silhouette, the look was the perfect show-stealer to represent her unforgettable Tony Awards hosting performance.

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