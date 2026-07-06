Megan Thee Stallion Just Released Her First Fragrance, and It’s a Summertime Must-Have

“Hot Girl Summer” is finally in full swing, and Megan the Stallion is commemorating the moment with an exciting new endeavor!

The Grammy Award winner has had a busy season so far, delighting fans with an appearance at Swim Week in Miami to promote her seaside style line with Walmart back in May. Then, in June, she stopped by the villa on Love Island USA Season 8, marking her second appearance on the fan-favorite dating show. And this week, she’s kicking July off with a bang by dropping her latest offering: her first-ever fragrance, aptly named “Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum.”

“CALLING ALL MY HOTTIES🔥🔥,” the rapper wrote in the caption of the product announcement on Instagram. “I’ve been waiting SO long to share this with ya’ll. Introducing Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, my very first fragrance!! Sexy. Confident. Made for thee Hotties. 🔥”

Megan then noted that the product would be available to purchase with “early access” exclusively on her official website and on Ulta’s app ahead of its release. At the time of this article’s publication, the fragrance has already sold out on her official website, with fans taking to the comment section under her Instagram announcement to share their excitement for the star’s latest product.

“Ooop, we finna sell this out Meg 🙌🏾❤️,” one fan correctly predicted. Meanwhile, another joked, “😍😍😍😍 lord knows i don’t need to be spending no money right now 😂.” With that said, while the product is already sold out on her official website, it’s still available to snag a day early on Ulta’s app ahead of its drop! It will also be available to purchase via Ulta in-store and online following this date.

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Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum | Ulta

Honestly, we’re obsessed with this fragrance from the bottle alone! Stored in an adorable glass vial sculpted to look like a flame, the Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum is basically Megan Thee Stallion’s effortless confidence and cool attitude in a bottle. The product is available for a limited time and comes in 0.33 oz or 3.0 oz options, with Ulta’s website noting it was crafted to “last for hours.”

Ulta’s website also notes that the fragrance’s aroma comprises a “floral, woody scent” which “opens with creamy coconut and sunlit warmth” and “unfolds into a rich orchid heart that settles into a smoky vetiver base, creating a balance of softness and power.”

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