Shay Mitchell Brings Edgy Editorial Energy to ‘TMRW Magazine’ Cover Story

Shay Mitchell is ending the summer with a fashion-forward *bang*, courtesy of her recent photo shoot with TMRW Magazine. The actor and BÉIS brand founder was officially unveiled as the outlet’s 55th cover star on Tuesday, Aug. 11, joining the magazine for an in-depth interview and posing for a fantastic feature that encapsulated those sweltering late summer vibes.

For the striking shoot, Mitchell was photographed by creative director Greg Swales and styled by Shalev Lavan in an array of elevated, edgy, editorial looks. Fashion lovers will especially enjoy this incredible spread, as all the outfits featured play with texture, color and layering while highlighting unique pieces from labels like SNEEX, Colombe de Naes, Fanci Club and more.

For instance, in several shots, the Baywatch actor rocked a patterned two-piece set with a separate knit bodysuit layered over the top, paired with a low-rise, multidimensional skirt. Meanwhile, in one of the short videos shared from the set, Mitchell sported a totally different look that screamed early-2000s pop punk, complete with a high-neck, zip-up yellow top, oversized khaki shorts, cream-colored leg warmers and a spiky pair of black heels. For every ensemble, her hair and makeup were neutral and natural, allowing for a carefree, effortlessly cool energy throughout.

“This is soooooo dope. Shay, the styling, the video, the vibe of the shoot—the list goes on 👏💥🤯,” one fan penned in the magazine’s comment section on Instagram. Another user concurred, adding, “Oh, this is a whole vibe.”

As noted above, this fantastic photo feature was only a portion of Mitchell’s time with TMRW Magazine, with whom she last sat down four years prior while pregnant with her daughter, Rome Babel. While chatting with the outlet for its “Summer Cover Story,” the brand owner gave fans some insight into her work ethic and just how much she enjoys what she does.

“I really love what I do. I could talk to you about bags all day, talk about zippers. I could look at bags all day. I do look at bags all day,” she told TMRW Magazine of her work with BÉIS, the luxury luggage label she launched back in 2018. Later, she added, “The reason I’m able to do ten things at once is because I have a fire burning at all times, because I’m passionate and I love it. It doesn’t come from anything else. I’m not money driven.” To read Mitchell’s full cover story on TMRW Magazine’s official website, click here!

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