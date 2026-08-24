Olandria Carthen Is the ‘Main Character’ in Stylish New Photo Drop

Simply put, Olandria Carthen’s latest Instagram post is the definition of “main character” energy—and based on the caption, she absolutely knows it!

Over the weekend, the model stopped by the app to share a stunning new selection of snapshots with her 2.6 million followers. Featuring 14 fashion-forward photos taken during August, Carthen’s carousel included an original caption for each picture, with the cover snapshot aptly declaring that the collection came from her “Main character archives 📸.”

Carthen encapsulates “main character” energy

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

In the aforementioned cover snapshot, Carthen posed in a sleek all-black ensemble comprising a lacy halter top and micro mini skirt, accessorized with strappy, summer-friendly heels. Her long, dark hair was styled in bouncy curls, which effortlessly cascaded down her back, while her glam was a glowy mix of deep pinks and neutrals.

Other photos in the set took fans behind the scenes of her latest shoots, on the road for a few adventures and even showcased some luxe items she’d been gifted, including a gorgeous silver timepiece by Rolex. The star also teased her recent partnership with Victoria’s Secret, showing off her latest take on the “peek-a-boo” trend. For the photos, she appeared to reference an inside joke with her fans, quipping in the caption, “Did you hear?? I’m taking the peak-a-boo bra trend to the next LEVEL!!!! (Insider) 😭.”

For one look, Carthen styled dark-washed, distressed jeans with a white tank while her Victoria’s Secret Shine Script Push-Up Bra ($74.95) peeked out. Per the brand’s website, the product boasts straps “encrusted with gleaming crystals” for added bling, and the brand’s name is written in playful cursive across one side. These details could also be seen in the third snapshot of Carthen’s photo drop, which showed the model rocking the item with a coordinating robe.

Fans and famous friends can’t get enough of Carthen’s style

And fans already know a post this stylish was sure to catch the eye of not only fashion lovers but also a few of Carthen’s famous friends! One quick look at the comment section proves this, as many of her supporters voiced their approval of her latest fashionable photos.

“Baddest😍😍😮‍💨,” fellow Love Island USA alum Mackenzie Annis wrote.

“I don’t even know where to look, my goodness! 🤩,” one user added.

“The peak-a-boo trend caption is flooring me 😂❤️,” a fan noted.

“Beauty and humor 😍😍😍,” another commenter concluded.

More Lifestyle & Celeb