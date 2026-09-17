Olandria Carthen Reveals Her ‘Toxic Trait’ With MAC Cosmetics: ‘I’m Working on It’

Olandria Carthen’s never afraid to share some “wise words” with her fans.

The reality TV sensation-turned-model has had an impressive rise throughout 2026, making headlines for her incredible red carpet moments and further building her already impressive portfolio by partnering with even more major brands. And as longtime fans already know, she’s shown no signs of slowing down.

Most recently, Carthen reunited with MAC Cosmetics for the brand’s “We All Wear MAC” campaign, where she walked fans through her go-to “lazy girl Sunday” routine and promoted the line’s new Studio Radiance Skin Tint Stick.

And this week, MAC Cosmetics shared more behind-the-scenes moments from the star’s stunning photo shoot. This included a quick Q&A video featuring the star, where Carthen reminded viewers she’s always ready to get real, even if it means revealing her “toxic trait.”

In the clips, Carthen rocked a perfectly styled pixie cut and a glowing glam while posing for the campaign in a daring semi-sheer black dress. Between takes, she answered questions, including what “three things [she’d] get out of bed for“ (“food, MAC and a vacation”) and her “first MAC product” (the M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo). However, after being asked, “What’s your toxic trait?” the star paused to think before candidly quipping, “My toxic trait used to be ghosting. I’m working on it.”

And as if that weren’t enough honesty for one video, Carthen also shared a moving message she thinks fans might “need to hear” right now. “Show up as you, show up as yourself,” the model said. “You are enough, and keep being great.”

As noted above, this is Carthen’s second major merging with MAC Cosmetics this year alone. Per People, the reality TV breakout previously graced the digital cover of the brand’s May M·A·Czine issue, where she and her makeup artist, Ngozi Esther Edeme, spotlighted their love of blush.

Of course, the Q&A video—shared by MAC Cosmetics’ official Instagram account on Thursday, Sept. 17—already has hundreds of comments from users applauding Carthen’s signature candour, with many relating to her old “toxic” habit and her mission to improve in the future.

“MAClandria strikes again!!! 💝,” a fan penned. “LOVED this mini Q&A.”

“She’s so funny ! I love her personality,” one user added.

“I’m a reformed ghoster, too 🥴😂,” another admitted.

“Just love her. We’ll overlook the whole ghosting thing. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do 🤷🏾‍♀️,” one commenter concluded.

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