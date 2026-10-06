Olandria Carthen, Zendaya and More of Our Fave Celeb Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Immediately after Milan Fashion Week took over our social media feeds in mid-September, Paris Fashion Week began, welcoming autumn with exciting new trends and runway-ready styles.

Kicking off on Monday, Sept. 28, and running through Tuesday, Oct. 6, the annual event has become a must-see moment for style lovers worldwide, as our favorite designers and celebrities gather in the City of Light to celebrate all things fashion. So since the event has officially wrapped up, we’re taking a look back at a handful of our favorite looks from the elegant extravaganza!

Olandria Carthen

Since bursting onto the scene last summer as a breakout star on Season 7 of Love Island USA, Carthen has become a fan-favorite star to search for on the red carpet. Of course, Paris Fashion Week always takes things to a new level, and the model definitely rose to match it this year! Throughout the event, she attended multiple shows in several standout styles, but her unique blue look for Casablanca’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show was our personal favorite.

Nicole Kidman

Before we queue up “Nicole Kidman” by ADÉLA for the millionth time, we need to talk about the actor’s striking, corpcore-inspired look for Chanel’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show. The sleek tweed blazer was the perfect length for a daring mini dress, and she elevated the timeless look with semi-sheer black nylons. Also, we’re in danger of trying to cut our own bangs once again—please don’t tell our hair stylists.

Alexa Demie

We’ve certainly missed seeing Demie and her fashion-forward flair on our screens since HBO’s Euphoria ended with Season 3 earlier this year. So needless to say, we were excited to see the star stop by Paris Fashion Week for the aforementioned Chanel show, where she caught our eye in a unique burnt orange set featuring a quilted texture with a gorgeous sheen. Her minimalist makeup was another breathtaking choice, spotlighting a recent return to thinner eyebrows.

Zendaya

Hey, speaking of Euphoria...euphoric is also how we felt seeing Zendaya on our feeds as she arrived for the final day of Paris Fashion Week at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. Starring in five major films in the last ten months, 2026 has been a magnificent year for fans of the fashionable star, and her look for the Parisian event was an expert mix of casual and elevated. Pairing a low-rise jean with a closet staple ribbed tank, her dramatic layered coat and edgy haircut quickly stole the show.

Emma Stone

Finally, Stone was yet another A-lister who took our breath away at Louis Vuitton’s show. The suit set was a clear trend at the event, but the actor’s take on the classic two-piece was elevated by its daring neckline, asymmetrical skirt and eye-popping blue shade. Her mixed-metal accessories were the cherry on top, adding an effortlessly cool vibe to the elegant ensemble.

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