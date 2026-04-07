Olivia Dunne Reveals She Auditioned for This Popular HBO Show in ’Boardroom’ Cover Story

Olivia Dunne is Boardroom’s first-ever print cover star, and “all eyes” are indeed on her.

On Monday, April 6, the content creator shared the exciting news with her 5.2 million Instagram followers, while also giving fans a peek at her stylish photo shoot for the magazine. Also, during her chat with the outlet, she opened up about her journey from “athlete to investor,” and how she navigated her changing career—including the surprising first audition she landed as she pivoted to acting.

Dunne gets down to business

The striking cover snapshot featured a close-up of Dunne, her blonde hair parted down the center, slicked back into a tight bun. Her makeup was sultry and smoky, with dark eyes, strong brows and satiny pink lips giving the glam that classic day-to-night vibe. She wore an oversized khaki suit, the blazer layered over a crisp white and navy striped button-up. She then accessorized with a couple of rings, finishing everything off with an opaque ballet-pink manicure.

Other snapshots featured in the stylish shoot, captured by photographer Andrew Arthur, showed the Baywatch actress in a decidedly different ensemble. Comprising a leather skirt with a daring zip-up slit on one side, which was paired with a white tank top and open-toed black pumps, Dunne switched things up, repping both business and casual aesthetics. And, as fans can imagine, Dunne’s comment section was chock-full of support from her many followers, as well as her famous friends. “ate down 😍,” Haley Cavinder wrote.

“Go Livvy go!!!!!” Kristin Juszczyk proclaimed, with Alix Earle echoing, “Go girl gooo.”

“These are UNREAL!!” Christen Goff penned, with Katie Austin joking, “That second pic needs to be blown up in your house xx”

Dunne opens up about acting career

Still, Dunne didn’t only stop by Boardroom for a stylish shoot. She also sat down with one of the magazine’s founders, Rich Kleiman, for a candid chat. There, the two covered everything from her upbringing in New Jersey to her gymnastics career and beyond.

The subject eventually turned to her acting career, which the content creator has been vocal about pursuing since mid-2025. Most recently, she landed a recurring role on FOX’s upcoming Baywatch reboot. While talking to Kleiman, she revealed some behind-the-scenes information about her early transition into onscreen work, including the surprising first role she auditioned for.

“So, actually, my first audition ever was in person for a big show. Am I allowed to even say? I don’t know. I didn’t get it, but it was for White Lotus, Season 4,” Dunne revealed. She went on, later adding, “I didn’t know what to expect, and it was honestly really fun. And I’ve done a few more auditions since. Not in person, but that one was pretty cool. I did enjoy doing it in person. It felt like I was an athlete again.”

You can read Dunne’s full cover story on Boardroom’s site here.

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