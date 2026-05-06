Remi Bader’s Collab With Show Me Your Mumu Just Dropped: Here’s What We’re Shopping

Wedding season is officially upon us, and if you’re looking to feel great while watching your cousin get hitched over the summer, the perfect wardrobe options just landed: Remi Bader’s brand-new collaboration with Show Me Your Mumu.

The content creator, who announced the collection in an April 30 Instagram reel, designed the pieces with size inclusion in mind, and the vibrant options in the Mumu x Remi Bader line will surely have you feeling confident with each strut. Every item is available in sizes XS through 4X, which was an incredibly important component of the partnership for Bader.

“I think that there should be the exact same clothes for an XS vs. 4X, and they should be available no matter what size you are,” Bader told People of her collab with Show Me Your Mumu. “I didn’t want it to be ‘select pieces go up to a 4X.’ Everything in the line goes up to a 4X, and they’re all the same pieces across the board.”

She later added that seeing the same designs on a range of body types was simply the icing on the cake. “I love seeing the same outfits on different body types; it makes me genuinely so happy,” Bader expressed. “So when I was doing the shoot and we had a small model, me, and then a 2X model, it was just so exciting seeing the clothes actually on. The final product is always the best part.”

Below, check out the three pieces from the Mumu x Remi Bader collection we plan to immediately “add to cart.”

Show Me Your Mumu

This sunset-inspired maxi dress features a halter neckline and ruched detailing at the hip to add some interest. Whether you’re headed to a wedding or have a beach vacation on the books over the summer, you’ll reach for this bright and beautiful option on numerous occasions.

Camille midi dress

If a midi silhouette is more your vibe, this light blue gown with a dainty peek-a-boo cut-out at the bust has princess vibes written all over it. Style it with a silver heel, as seen on Bader, above, and some coordinated jewelry and you’re good to go!

Show Me Your Mumu

Prepare to be the life of the party in this flirty and flowy mini in the perfect shade of millennial mint. With a V-neck and shorter hemline, you can show some skin, while the long, voluminous sleeves keep the look demure.

Thus far, the content creator’s fans have been nothing but supportive over Bader’s latest clothing collab endeavor. Prior to the Show Me Your Mumu collection, Bader has also launched size-inclusive lines with retailers like Revolve and Sam’s Club.

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