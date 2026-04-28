‘Euphoria’ Season 3, Episode 3 Recap: What Happened at Cassie and Nate’s Wedding?

The third episode of Euphoria’s third season aired this past Sunday, April 26, and fans finally got the moment they had waited for: Cassie and Nate’s wedding. The event had been teased long before the season began airing, as photos from the ceremony were among the first leaked online.

Didn’t have a chance to catch the episode? No worries! We’re here to recap the most important moments that went down amid Cassie and Nate’s absurd nuptials (and if you’re behind on all the new episodes, you can read our recap of the first episode here and the second episode here).

What happened in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 3?

The episode began with Jules (Hunter Schafer) working on a painting in her penthouse apartment, showing viewers how she landed in her “sugar baby” situation. She dated several men before finding her more permanent gentleman, who currently funds her lavish lifestyle. We also got an update on Rue (Zendaya), who was still working for Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and selling firearms to his clients in Mexico.

Rue and Jules cross paths again after being reunited for the first time in months in the second episode of this season. While hanging out, the former invites the latter to be her plus-one at the aforementioned wedding. While Jules was hesitant at first, she ultimately agreed. Following these two sequences, pretty much the rest of the episode took place at the ceremony and reception, with cutaways to Rue’s work with Alamo and her confrontation with her old boss, Laurie (Martha Kelly).

What happened at Cassie and Nate’s wedding on Euphoria?

To say Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) long-awaited wedding was “chaotic” would be the understatement of the millennium. Also, a warning: there are mentions of graphic violence ahead.

Nate was first seen vomiting in the bathroom, while Cassie panicked about his location, noting to her bridesmaids that he “didn’t come home” the night before. At the ceremony, viewers got to see what those $50,000 worth of flowers that Cassie demanded looked like, and the answer was honestly pretty breathtaking. The two exchanged vows in front of all the characters we’ve come to know over the last two seasons, including Rue, Jules, Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Lexi (Maude Apatow). Also, Jules and Maddy’s ensembles deserved an award—truly iconic.

The rest of the reception was jam-packed with all the madness you’d expect, making this episode reminiscent of the carnival episode in the first season, wherein all the characters and their issues converged in one space. As the party rolled on, Rue was summoned by Alamo to deal with Laurie, leaving Jules behind with Maddy and Lexi. Nate’s parents (Eric Dane and Paula Marshall) both gave awkward toasts at the reception, with his mother pointedly referring to Maddy as someone who wasn’t “right” for Nate before he met Cassie.

Naz (Jack Topalian)—the man to whom Nate owes over half a million dollars—then appeared, introducing himself to Cassie and commenting on Nate’s foolishness for throwing such an expensive party when he owed multiple people a whole bunch of money. Nate tried to comfort his new bride as she panicked about being “poor,” and the two performed perhaps the most awkwardly choreographed reception dance ever committed to film (which is saying a lot, considering most choreographed wedding dances are at least a little cringey).

Both Cal and Jules, as well as Nate and Jules, had moments together, with the former chatting with her at the bar and the latter sharing a cigarette with her outside while thanking her for coming. Cassie then confronted Nate about his lies, accidentally nailing him in the face with a cork from a bottle of champagne she was holding. While Nate was frustrated by the incident, he spent their limo ride home apologizing to Cassie, promising to figure out their money situation, saying that tomorrow would be “a new day.”

However, as they arrived at their lavish home, Naz was waiting for them with a friend, who promptly beat up Nate. Cassie was injured in the process when the man pushed her away after she tried to check on her now-husband, resulting in her smacking her face on the tile floor. The last time we saw the newlyweds, Cassie was sobbing as the men cut off Nate’s little toe as a warning for him to pay them back immediately.

The episode then ended with Rue being pulled over by a member of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) after she visited Laurie’s home on Alamo’s orders, which was why she’d left the wedding early in the first place.

When is the next episode of Euphoria out?

The next episode of Euphoria will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max this Sunday, May 2, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will release weekly through the series finale on Sunday, May 31.

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