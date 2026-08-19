Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Just Unveiled a Highly Anticipated New Product, and Fans Are Ready

Beauty lovers, assemble! After Fenty Beauty started teasing an exciting new product launch across social media this week, brand founder and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Rihanna has finally unveiled the latest addition to the makeup line on Instagram.

As longtime fans of the brand already know, Fenty Beauty announced plans to discontinue the popular Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation—which had been a part of the lineup for nine years—in late July. They shared the decision with an Instagram post, writing in the caption, “Some numbers are retired. Some legacies never are. ​What started as a product became a staple, a favorite and a defining part of the Fenty Beauty story. We are officially retiring and discontinuing the OG that helped shape our story. ...”

At the time, fans flooded the comment section, with many wondering what item might be introduced to the lineup to replace the staple foundation. Well, their answer came on Wednesday, Aug. 19, when Rihanna shared a new video on both her own Instagram account and Fenty Beauty’s page, introducing followers to the forthcoming Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Foundation.

The campaign clip began with a shot of the star placing the new product on a table as text reading “Made to move with you” appeared on the screen. From there, the recording artist—sporting a sleek all-black outfit with her hair in a messy top knot—sat on a comfy-looking couch, flipping through the channels and enjoying some TV.

As the shows she watched got more intense, she began to yell at the TV, showcasing just how well the new foundation promises to hold up under all kinds of emotions. In the caption of the playful video, the recording artist added that the product will be available in 50 new shade options upon its release, which is currently slated for Friday, Sept. 4.

Needless to say, beauty lovers were overjoyed to learn the brand’s exciting announcement, especially considering the news that their previous go-to foundation would be leaving shelves. Many shared their joy in Rihanna’s comment section, applauding her commitment to crafting products with her fans in mind.

“She listens and she delivers 🤎,” one user proclaimed.

“Yeahhhhh take my money 😍,” a commenter quipped.

“Perfect timing because my one other just finish on me 😩,” another fan added.

If you’re on the hunt for a new foundation for fall, be sure to mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 4—and to sign up for alerts so you can be the first to get your hands on a bottle, click here!

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