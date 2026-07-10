Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Dropped Four Glossy New Lip Shades, and We Want Them All

Summertime might be the season of rosy cheeks, pink lips and natural looks when it comes to makeup, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a little edge to your everyday glam once in a while! And honestly, who better to remind us of this than Rihanna?

The recording artist and Fenty Beauty founder, who launched the popular brand back in 2017, stopped by Instagram this week to unveil her latest drop. While other beauty lines are celebrating glowy skin and bronzey shades, Fenty Beauty is doing things a little differently by embracing the darker side of the season with four daring new hues in the line’s Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Sticks.

“only nudes I got til my 6pack come in!” Rihanna quipped in the caption of the announcement, which was shared on Instagram with her 145 million followers on Friday, July 10, alongside a video showcasing the shades. She went on to reveal the cheeky names of the new neutrals, adding that they were “curated for all skin tones, with explosive shine, luscious color + all-day, locked-in moisture in one twist.”

“Thoseeee lips mama!!! 🫦,” one commenter proclaimed, another humorously adding, “❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥THE NUDETY OF IT ALLL❤️❤️❤️”

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Shop Fenty Beauty’s must-have new neutrals

If you’re looking to mix up your routine with a glorious, glossy lip, Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Sticks are definitely worth a look! As noted on the brand’s website, these high shine glosses are a “medium pigment lipstick,” and each one is “loaded with Vitamin E and Shea Butter, plus Squalane to lock in moisture for up to 8 hours.”

Below, we’ve collected the four new shades featured on Rihanna’s Instagram in one place to make hitting that “Add to Cart” button as effortless as your next glam will look.

Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick: Birthday Suit | Fenty Beauty

The lightest of the four new neutrals, Birthday Suit is described on Ulta’s website as a “peach nude.” It’s the ideal shade if you want to keep your glam natural and hydrated, or a great base option for mixing or layering.

Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick: Lu$t Bunny | Fenty Beauty

A marvelously muted rose with a humorously sultry name, Lu$t Bunny is another new shade ready to be your perfect summertime neutral. Plus, given its pinky-brown hue, it’ll be a fantastic transitional option between summer and fall!

Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick: Midnight Ballerina | Fenty Beauty

The cheekily named Midnight Ballerina shade took us right back to the purple lips of 2016—and oh, how we miss those days! This plummy brown is a marvelously vampy option, excellent for a night out with friends or whenever you need a reminder that you are, indeed, that girl.

Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick: $weet Whiskey | Fenty Beauty

Finishing the lineup with another dark neutral, Ulta’s website describes $weet Whiskey as a “rich mahogany” shade. A luxe-looking reddish brown, it’s the ultimate mix between a neutral and a statement lip, and its incredible shine is guaranteed to get you compliments all evening long.

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