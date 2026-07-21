Rihanna’s New Fenty Skin Ad Starring Partner A$AP Rocky Has Fans in Stitches

Rihanna recently delighted fans by dropping a humorous new ad for her Fenty Beauty skincare line featuring a familiar face: her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky.

Before confirming their relationship back in 2020, the recording artists had rumors swirling around their romance for almost a decade, with some dating back to 2012, per People. Since then, the couple has welcomed three children together—RZA, Riot and Rocki—in 2022, 2023 and 2025, respectively.

And this new commercial wasn’t the first time they’d joined forces for Rihanna’s popular beauty brand, as the two previously worked together during the label’s skincare launch in 2020. Still, their latest ad—which was shared on Instagram and aptly captioned, “DON'T BE DUMB, USE FENTY SKIN”—had fans in stitches thanks to the couple’s lighthearted vibes.

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The ad began with the rapper entering a salon run by the brand founder while wearing a classic khaki trench coat. From there, A$AP Rocky urged those in the shop to listen as he detailed the must-have qualities found in the latest Fenty Skin drop. And of course, the couple’s chemistry and humor were on full display throughout the playful video, with both stars absolutely committing to their roles.

As fans learned in the ad, this new drop is part of a larger collaboration between the two listed on the Fenty Beauty website as the “A$AP ROCKY × FENTY SKIN” collection. The pieces featured include the Lux Balm Hydrating Moisture Barrier Lip Balm ($16) in a limited edition coconut option and the A$AP Rocky x Fenty Skin: SPF Moisturizer + Exclusive Case ($45). Alternatively, the items can be purchased together in the A$AP Rocky x Fenty Skin Collection Bundle ($61).

Fans are loving the family affair

Needless to say, fans of the power couple were overjoyed to see the two collaborating again, and they were especially in love with the ad’s overall concept, taking to the comment section of the video on Instagram to share their thoughts.

“Waaaaiiiitttttt! This is really good marketing mama! More of this please!!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” one user proclaimed.

“I know [Rihanna] kept laughing at her lines 😂😂😂,” another fan added.

“ISSA FAMILY EMPIRE. Thought I was going to see the babies putting some product on 🔥,” one commenter joked.

“I need Rihanna in a movie YESTERDAY,” another user concluded.

To get a closer look at the latest drop and/or to check out more Fenty Beauty, visit the brand’s website here!

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