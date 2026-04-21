Sabrina Carpenter’s Makeup Artist Reveals How They Achieved Her Timeless Coachella Look

Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella 2026 performance made headlines all weekend long thanks to her incredible production value, the shocking celebrity cameos and, of course, her fabulous fashion and gorgeous glam.

In recent months, the Grammy Award winner has been switching up her styling, trading in her signature shag bangs and Old Hollywood-style makeup for a softer look, both on and off stage. We’ve been loving the subtle changes, particularly her colorful blush and glowing skin, so you can imagine our excitement when Carpenter’s longtime makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, sat down for an exclusive chat with Page Six, where she dished on what went into getting the star ready for the massive moment.

While talking to Page Six, Gonzalez confirmed that Carpenter’s makeup look was achieved with all Armani Beauty products. These also included a couple of brand-new products and color options from the designer brand, some of which have yet to be released.

How to replicate Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella 2026 glam

If you’re looking to replicate Carpenter’s stunning Coachella 2026 glam, Page Six and Gonzalez made it as easy as possible by breaking down every product used. With this in mind, we’ve compiled all of the items needed to twin with the recording artist so you can get your shopping cart nice and full!

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Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation | Armani Beauty

After prepping the star’s skin, Gonzalez applied this go-to foundation. According to the designer’s website, the product provides “a medium buildable coverage” that can be applied with a brush for an “airbrushed” look, or with a dampened sponge for a more dewy finish. To further conceal any imperfections, Gonzalez noted on Instagram that she also used the Luminous Silk Hydrating & Brightening Concealer ($42).

Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder | Armani Beauty

If you prefer a more dewy foundation look, you could simply set the product with a setting spray; however, if you’re truly looking to twin with Carpenter, you’ll also want to snag the designer’s Luminous Glow Setting Powder to lock everything in place. After all, this is a glam that needed to survive a night under the bright lights of the Coachella 2026 Main Stage!

Eye Tint Long-Lasting Eyeshadow | Armani Beauty

For Carpenter’s makeup, Gonzalez opted to use multiple shades of the creamy Eye Tint Long-Lasting Eyeshadow for a dimensional effect. Beginning with the shades Sandalwood (25M) and Cedar (30M) to create a bright, bronze-forward, blended moment, the makeup artist also used this product in place of eyeliner, adding the Ebony (99M) shade around the rim to help create a more dramatic final look.

Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Blush | Armani Beauty

As noted above, the “Espresso” singer’s blush was a standout moment on stage. Gonzalez told Page Six she achieved the layered look by mixing two shades of the product, including the unreleased “12” hue—though the other color utilized, Rosy Peach (50.5), is currently available on the designer’s website.

Lip Power Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick | Armani Beauty

And of course, no look is complete without a lip! For Carpenter’s, Gonzalez used Armani Beauty’s Lip Power Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick in the shade Devoted (207). The deep shade sits between berry and brown, adding a sultry new staple product to your makeup routine.

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