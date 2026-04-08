Sabrina Carpenter’s Dark Hair for ‘Perfect Magazine’ Cover Has Us Doing a Double-Take

If those glasses ever stop working as a disguise for Clark Kent, he might want to consider a drastic hair change—after all, we barely recognized Sabrina Carpenter without her signature blonde tresses this week!

Ahead of her headlining spot at Coachella this weekend, the pop sensation has had a busy few days. First, she debuted the fun and flirty music video for her hit “House Tour” on Monday, April 6. The cheeky clips were codirected by Carpenter and Margaret Qualley, who also stars in the video with the singer and fellow actress Madelyn Cline.

Then, on Wednesday, April 8, the pop sensation revealed that she’s also this month’s Perfect Magazine cover star, where she traded in that blonde ambition for something a little darker (literally).

Carpenter goes brunette

The “Espresso” singer posed for multiple cover shots for the magazine, including an edgy bridal look and several where she sported different daring, dark wigs. It was a significant change of pace for the star, whose style typically leans toward a softer look and feel. Perhaps the largest departure from her typical style was the short, curled wig, which she rocked for one of the covers in a plaid-and-fringe Western-inspired ensemble, as well as a couple more snapshots throughout the fashion-forward spread.

And the adventure didn’t stop with Carpenter’s hair! It also extended to her wardrobe. Styled by Katie Eleanor Grand and photographed by Bryce Anderson, the recording artist wore multiple dynamic designer selections for her cover shoot, including pieces by Prada, Marc Jacobs, Coach and more, as well as a few vintage items. The overall aesthetic combined colorful 1960s vibes with modern luxe details, including her incredible sultry-smoky glam, achieved by makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez.

Carpenter chats about Coachella

For the interview, written by Perfect Magazine’s Paul Flynn, Carpenter was “in conversation” with Marc Jacobs. At the start of their chat, Jacobs asked the singer about her upcoming Coachella performance, and she revealed some exciting news for fans: it’s her “most ambitious” show yet.

“It’s the most ambitious show I’ve ever done. It’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I’m building it,” Carpenter said. “Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around, we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey. It will be very special. ”

The singer’s return to the popular music festival marks a full-circle moment. She debuted at Coachella back in 2024, and—while closing her set—she joked she’d see the crowd back there when she got to “headline.” And in just a few days, that dream will be a reality!

Read Carpenter’s full interview with Perfect Magazine here.

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