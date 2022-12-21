See Megan Fox’s Latest Barbiecore Outfit With a Fuzzy Pink Sweater and Corset

She and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly both wore textured looks.

Megan Fox. TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Megan Fox is back at it with another Barbiecore-inspired outfit.

The actress stepped out with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 19, wearing a fuzzy pink sweater, floral corset top and sequined mini skirt. She accessorized her look, styled by Maeve Reilly, with open-toed platform pink heels and a furry pink handbag.

The 36-year-old’s makeup was full-on Barbie glam, including glowy and bronzed skin, a dramatic cat-eye, bold brows and a nude lip. Makeup artist Jenna Kristina broke down the star’s full face on Instagram. As for her hair, Fox’s long brunette locks were slicked back into a sleek high ponytail, courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kelly wore a monochromatic all-white outfit, including a fuzzy white crop top, jacket and bucket hat with white pants.

Kristina shared Fox’s look on Instagram, captioning her post, “Real life Barbie @meganfox 💕.”

The rapper also shared an Instagram post featuring sneak peeks from the couple’s evening. The carousel post included a photo of a Bratz doll, clearly making a reference to Fox’s doll-like appearance.

Fox and MGK met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and began dating in May of that year. They then got engaged last January.

This is not the first time the mom of three has rocked a Barbiecore look. She hopped on the trend—as did the Kardashians, Mindy Kaling and Hailey Bieber—earlier this year. See the photos here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!