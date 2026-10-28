Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Unite for Rare Beauty Collaboration That Has Millennials in a Frenzy

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have teamed up for a Rare Beauty collaboration that has millennials absolutely freaking out. Earlier today, the besties and former Disney Channel stars announced The Delena: Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, a limited-edition offering that combines both Gomez and Lovato’s favorite Rare Beauty liquid blush hues with a free Soft Pinch Blush Brush.

Rare Beauty

The blush bundle includes Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in shade “Hope,” a nude-mauve hue beloved by Gomez, as well as the same product in “Virtue,” a beige-peach that is Lovato’s current favorite.

“Once a Princess, always a Princess 👑💗,” began the caption shared to Gomez’s Instagram account on Wednesday, Oct. 28. “Best friends don’t just have each other’s backs. They make them blush too. @ddlovato @rarebeauty The Delena: Soft Pinch Blush Bundle is out now at rarebeauty.com. Includes Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope + Virtue and a free blush brush.”

“THIS COLLAB,” content creator Haley Baylee gushed in the comments section of Gomez’s post.

“SELENA & DEMI hear us out fr ! 🙌🥺 my childhood! I am healed,” another comment read.

“AHHHHHHH!! THE WORLD IS HEALING 🌎😭,” someone else added.

“My childhood 😭✨❤️,” another user gushed.

“Omg, my two favorites princesses together ❤️ We missed you a lot,” one follower cheered.

While fans know Gomez for her role as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, and Lovato for her titular role on Sonny With a Chance, the two also costarred on Barney together in the 1990s and in the 2009 Disney Channel original movie Princess Protection Program. The two have shared ups and downs throughout the years together as friends, and after a brief falling out, publicly reconciled earlier this year during the first stop of Lovato’s “It’s Not That Deep” tour.

In a new exclusive interview with Elle, Lovato opened up about the nature of her friendship with Gomez, noting that the two always find their way back to one another.

“There have been different chapters throughout our lives, and naturally, friends are in each other’s lives heavily at times, and then sometimes you’re not in constant communication,” she stated. “But Selena is someone that I’ve always loved and adored. It’s really great to be in a place today where we can collaborate on things, but also just hang out and spend time together.”

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