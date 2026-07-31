Abercrombie & Fitch Just Released an ‘Iconic’ Denim Line for Fall: Here’s What We’re Shopping

While tomorrow is the first day of August, we’re already starting to dream about our fall wardrobes. There’s still plenty of summer left on the calendar, but when the temperature rises just a little too much, it’s fun to think about cool, crisp days ahead—and the incredible seasonal wardrobe that comes along with it. Think denim, cozy sweaters, leather jackets and boots, for starters.

Clearly, Abercrombie & Fitch understands that the fashion girlies like to get a head start on seasonal dressing, as the retailer dropped its “Denim Made Iconic” campaign earlier this week. Starring familiar faces like models Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser, it highlights various silhouettes across familiar New York City scenery, celebrating the “heritage and individuality that defines New York City, our customers and the talent bringing it to life,” Corey Robinson, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch, said in a press release. The campaign, which was unveiled on Thursday, May 30, also features NFL athletes Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers.

Below, shop just a few of our favorite pieces from Abercrombie & Fitch’s new fall denim collection that belong in your wardrobe.

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Abercrombie & Fitch

These dark wash jeans drape beautifully, and the jeans are available in classic and curve love silhouettes, as well as various lengths, so you should have no trouble finding your perfect fit.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Forget the dated rule about not wearing white after Labor Day. Add these barrel jeans to your online shopping cart to wear with a simple tank now, while adding a cool leather jacket over top as the weather begins to cool as fall approaches.

Abercrombie & Fitch

For better or for worse, low-rise jeans are back in style, and this relaxed pair simply screams “’90s model off duty.”

Abercrombie & Fitch

Available in a variety of different washes, these jeans are fitted at the waist while featuring a relaxed leg shape. Constructed from the brand’s Vintage Comfort Stretch fabric, these are bound to be jeans you reach for on a regular basis.

Shop all Abercrombie & Fitch denim here.

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