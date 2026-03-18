Shop Our 4 Favorite Picks From Ellie Thumann’s Steve Madden Festival Edit

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Earlier today, March 18, model and content creator Ellie Thumann announced her festival edit with Steve Madden, and to say we’re instantly obsessed would be an understatement.

Fans of the 24-year-old Arizona native likely know Thumann’s down-to-earth sense of style, and she’s often spotted in her favorite pair of cowboy boots, whether posing for her latest collab or showing off her model-off-duty aesthetic.

“PINCH ME IM DREAMING. @stevemadden,” Thumann wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the partnership today. “if you know me you know I am a Steve Madden girl through and through. From my very first festival, purchasing my first pair of heels, and all the moments in between I truly love this brand with my whole heart. It is an honor to announce you can shop my very own festival collection with the brand that I got to shoot with my best friend @hannahmeloche!!!! Shooting in a honky tonk in the middle of a snow storm in nyc was a dream. SO EXCITED FOR YOU ALL TO SHOP!!#stevemaddenpartner.”

Thumann’s festival picks feature dresses, tops, skirts, purses, and of course, footwear. Shop a few SI Lifestyle-approved selections from her edit below.

Steve Madden

The Western-style boots, which Thumann sported in the first slide of her Instagram carousel, are not your average cowboy boot. The dark denim makes them different from anything else you’ve got in your closet, and they will pair wonderfully with skirts or dresses this spring.

Steve Madden

This small barrel shoulder bag is super cute and will hold all of your essentials. It’s versatile enough to work for day or night, and in addition to the colorway pictured above, the bag is also available in several other classic colors, like black and brown.

Steve Madden

As we shed our winter layers with the arrival of springtime, dress season is upon us once again. This cream-colored number features lace trim and an asymmetrical hem, which is the perfect way to show off your footwear.

Steve Madden

Not only do these shorts feature a lace-up front, they are equipped with fringe on the hips. Throw them on and get ready to turn heads, no matter what concert you find yourself at this season.

Shop Thumann’s complete Steve Madden festival edit here.

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