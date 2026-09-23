5 Tailored Essentials We’re Shopping From the New Express x Sarah Jane Nader Collection
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It’s officially fall, and that means it’s time to refresh your wardrobe for the autumn months ahead. And while there are plenty of seasonal fashion trends we’ve got our eye on this year, one in particular stands the test of time: Tailored essentials that make getting dressed in the morning a breeze. In perfect timing, Express just announced its Express x Sarah Jane Nader exclusive, limited-edition collection created in partnership with the Love Thy Nader star.
Featuring tailored silhouettes, a color palette perfect for fall and nods to her family, the collection is available starting today, Wednesday, Sept. 23, and can be shopped both in store and online. Nader had a part in designing each piece of the collection, which ranges in price from $38 to $228.
“The vibe of the whole collection is things that I would personally want to wear and own and so stylistically, I really based it off of myself and also the people who inspire my style around me, which really is my family,” Nader stated in a promo clip. She later added, “I really want the women who put on this collection to feel in charge. I want them to walk into a room and run it and I feel that way when I’m in all of the pieces from this collection and so I really want to pass that sense of confidence that you get from a good outfit along to everyone who buys this collection.
Below, find the Express x Sarah Jane Nader items we’re snagging ASAP!
The Casting Jacket, $148 and The Baby Short, $78 (express.com)
Whether you’re heading to the office or out for a sophisticated weekend brunch with the girls, this faux leather asymmetrical jacket and matching high-rise pair or shorts has a place in your fall wardrobe. Both pieces are available in a gorgeous maroon and black.
The Brooksie Dress, $98 (express.com)
A nod to Nader’s older sister, model and Baywatch star Brooks Nader, this classy black dress features a chest cut-out and a removable collar with an attached tie.
The Breux Coat, $228 (express.com)
Named after Nader’s father, Breux, this double-breasted coat will become an outerwear staple you reach for all season long. Cinch your waist with a belt for an unforgettable look.
The Backstage Bomber, $168 (express.com)
This cropped funnel neck bomber jacket simply screams “model off duty,” and is available in three gorgeous hues: gray, navy and coffee.
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Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.