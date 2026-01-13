Simone Ashley Is the Latest Celeb to Revive This Soft Springtime Color Trend
Simone Ashley is making a strong case for adding a springtime shade into your winter wardrobe. In her first Instagram post of 2026, the 30-year-old Bridgerton actress donned a pastel lavender mini dress, which she modeled in golden hour light.
“☀️☀️”, Ashley simply wrote as the caption of her five-image carousel, which she shared yesterday, Jan. 12. The strapless, satin garment hugged her frame and reached her mid-thigh as she showed off the style in a rural, undisclosed location. As for the rest of her look, the British actress—who will appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2 this May—kept it simple with a pair of hoop earrings and open-toed heeled sandals.
Ashley’s look was met with lots of love from her 4.1 million followers on the app. While some shared their love for the regal shade of the strapless garment, others envisioned a future role for the on-screen star.
“Purple is definitely your color 💜✨,” one commenter exclaimed.
Another fan agreed, separately adding, “That color was made for you and you alone oh my god 😭😭😭.”
“Disney process irl hello??!” one user emphatically penned.
“this is a disney princess right here,” another declared.
Butter yellow transcends seasons
If Ashley’s outfit is an introduction to purple as the wintertime’s go-to pastel hue, than we’d have to give butter yellow the crown for the fall season. Seen on notable names like The Housemaid's Sydney Sweeney during the autumnal months, the hue proved that the impending colder weather was no match for its dominance. Here’s how more celebrities styled the muted shade.
Kylie Jenner
On Nov. 14, Jenner declared this all-yellow ensemble as “butter glam” to Instagram. The 28-year-old entrepreneur—who founded beauty label Kylie Cosmetics and apparel line KHY— repped a pair of tailored, satin tops in the pastel hue. Additionally, she added the color to her smokey eye makeup to match.
Sabrina Carpenter
In the Big Apple for a Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October, Carpenter showed off this monochromatic moment, featuring an off-the-shoulder cable knit sweater, ribbed slouchy socks and a matching handbag. But this was not the “Manchild” singer’s only instance in butter yellow. She rocked the color on stage at Austin City Limits Musical Festival that same month.
