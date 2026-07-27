Simone Biles Reveals Must-Have Items She Keeps in Her Bag While Traveling

Whether she’s winning medals on the mat or packing a handbag for international travel, Simone Biles doesn’t mess around.

The record-breaking gymnast delighted fans this week by taking part in a classic social media trend: “What’s in my bag?” Sharing the video with her 11.8 million followers on Instagram and 5.6 million followers on TikTok, the 11-time Olympic medalist unpacked her purse on camera to show off everything she keeps on hand while traveling with a little help from her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens.

What’s in Biles’s bag?

To start, Biles quipped that this was “quite literally a video nobody asked for” but one she “always sees on TikTok.” She then began to go through her chic gray handbag, adding that the purse had been “stuffed to the brim,” as she had just returned from a trip to Singapore.

This made the first item a must, as the elite athlete showed fans her passport, which she kept in a chic white case for added protection. Her “content phone” and an extra charger followed, as well as an adorable mini mirror from celeb-favorite designer label Miu Miu. Biles then picked out a prescription pill bottle, stating, “I also have my emergency anxiety meds, which, there’s a story behind that ... That’s just in case I get nervous on flights or before flights.”

Other items unpacked included two pairs of headphones, sunglasses, earplugs, a phone stand, a Chanel perfume, a Miu Miu wallet, Aquaphor, a hand fan and hand warmers, the latter pieces keeping the superstar prepared for any weather changes. All the while, Owens watched the gymnast intently in the background as she went through her bag, commenting on several items and even trying out a few as she continued.

Fans react to Biles’s travel essentials

Of course, Biles’s comment section was chock-full of fans who were excited to see that the superstar was doing well. They were also loving that the couple was recording content together, with many sharing their favorite moments or items from the sweet video.

“What stood out to me was the fact that you didn’t hide your anxiety meds. This will help so many ❤️,” one commenter penned. “Thanks for being transparent and REAL!”

“Even the 🐐 gets dry lips. Honored to come along for the ride 💙,” the official account for Aquaphor added.

“You two are so damn cute, love your laugh Simone, hope you are feeling better ❤️,” another fan noted.

The last comment refers to Biles’s recent surgery, which she underwent following a potentially life-threatening “health scare” in June, as reported by the Olympics’ official website. Since then, the elite athlete has kept fans up to date on her well-being, sharing photos from after her surgery on social media.

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