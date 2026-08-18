Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Are Couple Goals at Colts Training Camp

The start of the 2026 NFL regular season is on the horizon, and Simone Biles is ready for it. The most decorated gymnast of all time showed up for her hubby, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, at training camp recently, and she shared some sweet footage from their time together on the field.

In an Instagram reel shared on Monday, Aug. 17, Biles and Owens chatted as “Long Journey” by Rod Wave played over the footage. The two shared a few laughs before Owens, 31, pulled his wife, 29, in closer for a snuggle and a smooch.

“in this life & the next ❤️‍🔥,” Biles sweetly wrote in her caption. “oh & football season is back.”

Plenty of the 11-time Olympic medalist’s 11.8 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to remark upon the couple’s sweet relationship.

“I LOVE the way he looks at her, treat her and respects her❗️❗️❗️❗️ THIS IS LOVE,” one person observed.

“Sis, I just love the smile he puts on your face. You can tell it radiates from within.🔥❤️🫶🏾,” another fan stated.

“Me just smiling at my phone.🥹♥️,” someone else wrote.

“Awww. This is so beautiful 😍😍😍,” an additional fan gushed.

“May this love find me ❤️💯,” one follower pleaded.

“We miss you here in Chicago, Simone, but hopefully we get to see all of your game day outfits😂 so cute! 🩷🫶🏾🫶🏾🥰✨,” another comment read.

While Owens last played with the Chicago Bears for two seasons, he signed with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent in March of this year. Prior to his time in Chicago, the Missouri native was also with the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. And while she may be cheering for a different team this year, Biles always brings the heat with her game-day outfits, so we can’t wait to see what she has in store this season.

In her Instagram story, Biles also shared a cute pic alongside Owens on the football field at Grand Park Sports Campus with “Year 9” written overtop, celebrating her husband’s ninth year in the league. While Owens was in his practice gear, Biles wore an all black ensemble paired with sneakers.

The Colts will face the Atlanta Falcons in preseason play this Saturday, Aug. 22, followed by another preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Aug. 29. The team will then take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 13, for their first regular season game of the 2026 season.

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