Sophie Cunningham’s Recent Tunnel ’Fits Are a Masterclass in Monochromatic Dressing

Sophie Cunningham is a force out on the court, and the Indiana Fever guard is also proving her status as a fashionista with her pregame tunnel outfits of late. Last night, the 29-year-old Missouri native wore a saucy ensemble before taking the court with her teammates and dominating the Connecticut Sun by a final score of 123-88.

Cunningham stepped out in a black bra top styled with leather shorts for her arrival at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, which she styled with black cowboy boots and a pair of thick-rimmed glasses. She paired the look with a bold red lip and left her long, blonde locks loose in waves down her back.

Fever vs. Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, July 22

Sophie Cunningham | A.J. Mast/Getty Images

During the game on Wednesday, July 22, Cunningham recorded eight points, three rebounds and two assists during her 21 minutes of game play. Before donning her jersey, however, she showed off her pregame outfit on TikTok, where plenty of fans chimed into the comments section with praise.

“Girl you need no filter 👀,” one person stated.

“Stunning!!” someone else added.

“SMOKE SHOW 💯,” another comment read.

“Love it 😍,” one follower gushed.

And prior to the Fever’s game against the New York Liberty on Saturday, July 18, Cunningham also donned an all-black, monochromatic outfit. We’re not saying the formula is directly linked to victory, but the Fever bested the Liberty by a final score of 108-88 when the professional athlete once again donned her winning combo. (And, of course, received tons of positive feedback from many of her 3.2 million followers on TikTok).

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Prior to playing the New York Liberty on Saturday, July 18

Sophie Cunningham | A.J. Mast/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Cunningham wore the boxy, slightly oversized Ellery Tee ($148) by Agolde, which features gorgeous corseted detailing on the back. She paired the soft cotton tee with riveted lace-up shorts and black pumps. Meanwhile, Cunningham added a little bit of contrast to the look with a handbag and turquoise manicure.

Following a brief break, the Fever will take the court next on Tuesday, July 28, when they face off against the Seattle Storm on the road. The Storm, who are currently ranked No. 15 in the Western Conference, will host the Fever (ranked No. 1 in the Eastern Conference) on their home turf at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

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