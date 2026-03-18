Supermodel Ashley Graham Just Revealed Her Secret to a Snatched Face

When Ashley Graham drops beauty tips, we tend to drop whatever we’re doing and tune in. The supermodel did just that when she appeared on TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle yesterday, March 17, and we’ve got the highlights for you here.

In a segment in which she shared her favorite skincare items with viewers, the 38-year-old mom of three cued the audience in on one of her favorite beauty tools: a gua sha.

“You have to start with a good liquid on your face,” Graham advised while chatting with cohost Sheinelle Jones. “And that means a great hydrator.” To start, she shared that she sprays Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator on her complexion and rubs the product in. Next, Graham pats three drops of Lanshin Face Oil over her face and neck to “get the blood flow moving” before she incorporates the gua sha.

“You’ll start at the back of your neck,” she instructed while demonstrating a sweeping down motion for viewers. “... You’re going to release all the tension in your neck [with the gua sha], which is gonna take all the tension out of your face.”

Graham later added that doing gua sha all over her neck and up the sides of her face helps her to achieve her “snatched” appearance, as Jones referred to it. The model and author noted that in addition to gua sha, having proper tongue posture—which involves putting the back of your tongue to the roof of your mouth—helps create a snatched profile.

Below, shop the skincare products Graham credited during the segment.

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Josh Rosebrook

A facial mist designed to hydrate and plump skin, it’s packed with aloe vera leaf juice, jojoba seed oil and vitamin E. Best of all, it’s suitable for all skin types.

Lanshin

This facial oil contains sea buckthorn oil, argan oil and avocado oil and is meant to nourish skin while protecting it against aging.

Lanshin

Though it’s an investment, this gua sha is handcrafted using Nephrite Jade and has been named by outlets like Byrdie and Allure as the best of the best. As noted on the Lanshin website, “Nephrite is valued for its unique healing properties,” and in addition to Graham’s stamp of approval, the product has a 4.8/5 star rating based on nearly 70 customer reviews.

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