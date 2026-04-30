Sydney Sweeney Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘SYRN Saloon’ at Stagecoach Festival

This past weekend, Stagecoach took over the California desert in the wake of Coachella 2026. Taking place from April 24-26, the festival is hailed as “country music’s biggest party,” with this year’s headliners being Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone. As expected, the massive event also brought out a host of other stylish celebrities, who all hit the scene in their best Western wear.

Among those in attendance was Sydney Sweeney, who not only hopped onstage for a bit during Diplo’s set but also hosted an event for her clothing brand SYRN at the location. And on Thursday, April 30, the actress took her 26.3 million followers behind the scenes of the experience via a new Instagram photo drop.

What did Sydney Sweeney do at Stagecoach?

Captioning the 20-photo carousel “welcome to the @syrn saloon 🤎,” the cover photo showed Sweeney standing in front of the pop-up location, which was decorated to look like a classic Western watering hole. In the set, the actress showed off her festival style, merging cute cottagecore vibes with sassy cowgirl flair for a few fun, flirty looks.

All of the outfits the Euphoria star sported appeared to include at least one item from her “My First Rodeo” collection with SYRN. For instance, several photos showed Sweeney rocking a pair of denim overalls with her Spellbound Lace Tee ($54) in a pastel pink shade underneath, which she styled with coordinating pink cowgirl boots. In others, she traded out the pink top for the First Crush Frill Bodysuit ($89) in white, which she then paired with cocoa boots.

Still, our personal favorites had to be her two corseted looks, which both featured the Date Night Satin Corset ($269). The first was another chocolate shade, showcasing the brown version of the corset with a pair of rolled-up denim shorts. Meanwhile, the second ensemble styled the same piece with multiple items from her brand, including an on-trend icy-blue version of the corset layered atop a cream-colored base. Creating a sweet mini dress illusion, her base layer appeared to consist of the aforementioned First Crush Frill Bodysuit and the Cowgirl Crush Frill Mini Skirt ($49).

Fans react to the actress’s cottagecore cowgirl style

Of course, many of the actress’s fans and famous friends were quick to hop in the comment section of her behind-the-scenes photo drop to share some love for the event, as well as Sweeney’s twist on traditional cowgirl aesthetics.

“Looks like so much fun! 🤠🩷,” one fan proclaimed.

“Fomo,” Olivia Dunne simply wrote, having missed the event (though she did partner with SYRN to craft her own Stagecoach ensemble).

“She looks like she’s auditioning for Oklahoma,” another commenter playfully added, referencing a moment featuring Sweeney’s character from Season 2 of Euphoria.

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