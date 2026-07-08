’The Odyssey’ Cast’s Red Carpet Looks Have Been Just As Epic As the Film Itself

While the word “epic” has already been thrown around quite a bit with Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated retelling of Homer’s classic The Odyssey, we feel confident in saying this four-letter word can also be used to describe the cast’s impeccable red carpet fashion this week!

With the film’s release around the corner—it’s currently slated to hit theaters on Friday, July 17—the stacked cast has been making the rounds to promote the project, beginning their journey in Europe with the world premiere in London, followed by a stop in France. And, although it’s just begun, this press tour has already proven to be a gift from the goddesses for fashion fans around the globe.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite looks so far for your viewing pleasure!

Zendaya

Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, have been slaying her fashion game all year long as she promoted A24’s The Drama in spring and the upcoming Marvel Studios project Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this month. Still, her look at the London premiere for The Odyssey was on an entirely different level, with Roach noting that the Schiaparelli number she wore was “fresh off” the runway from the label’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection.

Anne Hathaway

Starring as Queen Penelope of Ithaca in the upcoming epic, Hathaway has also been a fan-favorite on red carpets this year, having promoted The Devil Wears Prada 2 and A24’s Mother Mary ahead of an action-packed summer. Her look in London quickly made headlines, courtesy of the striking Dior gown’s lush blue shade and the way it accentuated her plus-one at the premiere—we’re, of course, referring to her adorable baby bump!

Samantha Morton

Morton’s performance in The Odyssey had film fans buzzing ahead of the release after the director shared a behind-the-scenes moment from set. Per The L.A. Times, Nolan noted that Morton received a “round of applause” following one of her takes, adding that “the last time that had happened was with Heath Ledger on The Dark Knight.” Meanwhile, her edgy Bottega Veneta look on the red carpet in London had us giving her a round of applause for its chic flair and her incredible statement accessories.

Lupita Nyong’o

Starring as Helen of Troy in the film, it’s not difficult to see why Nyong’o was chosen to portray the “face that launched a thousand ships.” The talented actor has been showing off her sensational style while promoting the film across Europe, with our personal favorite so far being her sultry premiere look. The Christian Cowan design showed off plenty of skin courtesy of its daring side cutouts, and the shimmering fabric was a showstopping choice.

Charlize Theron

Theron arrived at the world premiere in London rocking a gorgeous black-and-white Givenchy gown that channeled classic Old Hollywood vibes with a little modern flair. The unique sleeves, complete with large bows, added an unexpected edge to the design, while the exaggerated silhouette and sparkling earrings were absolutely worthy of the goddess Calypso, whom she plays in the film.

Mia Goth

Finally, per W Magazine, Goth donned a gorgeous, glittering gown from Dior’s cruise 2027 collection. Featuring a high neckline and gathered detailing, the eye-popping blue accent on her hip tied the timeless look together for a top-tier red carpet moment fashion fans can expect to see again when the “Best Looks of 2026” lists start popping up later this year.

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