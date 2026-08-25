Victoria’s Secret Just Confirmed the Official Date for the 2026 Fashion Show

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Victoria’s Secret announced the official date for its annual runway show, and fashion lovers couldn’t be more excited (it’s us; we’re the “fashion lovers”)!

So, without further ado, it’s time to get those angel wings out of storage and scroll on to learn everything we know about the show so far—including which models are currently slated to strut their stuff on the iconic catwalk.

When is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026?

The brand announced on social media that the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Sunday, Oct. 18, streaming live from Los Angeles at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. Alongside the announcement, the brand also unveiled a partnership with YouTube, which will allow viewers to watch the entire show on the platform, as well as on TikTok and Instagram.

In more exciting news, fans will also have the opportunity to win tickets to attend the show live! On Victoria’s Secret website, the brand wrote, “For the first time ever, we've created different ways for VS lovers to get a seat. Discover new opportunities to get tickets announced each Thursday on our social media channels.” So be sure to follow Victoria’s Secret across social media for more information!

Which models have been confirmed so far?

At the time of this article’s publication, four models have been confirmed for the 2026 catwalk: Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani and Abby Champion.

This year, Hadid will return to the Victoria’s Secret runway for her sixth time overall and her third consecutive show. The prolific model first donned the fluffy angel wings in 2015, returning in 2016 and 2018. After a hiatus, Hadid then reunited with the label for the rebooted event in 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, both Elsesser and Consani are marking their third consecutive turn on the catwalk with the brand in 2026 after appearing in the 2024 and 2025 shows, and Champion is back for her sophomore showing after debuting on the catwalk last fall.

Of course, many more models are set to be announced for the show in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep you updated as the list grows! Also, aside from the usual model announcements, the brand is introducing a docuseries this year titled Angels Among Us, which will show the open casting call process ahead of the event as they unveil the newest angel to join the stylish squad.

How are fans reacting to the announcement?

Naturally, fashion lovers—as well as a few famous friends of the brand—were more than happy to hear of the show’s official return, with many taking to the comments on the brand’s Instagram announcement to share their excitement.

“AHHHHHHH MY SUPERBOWL,” model and content creator Haley Baylee quipped.

“👏💞,” model and holistic health coach Penny Lane applauded.

“Oh I have plans. They involve being SO SAT FOR THIS,” another fan added.

“Finally, the girls’ World Cup!!!!! 🤯💗💅🏻,” a commenter joked, to which the brand responded, “Almost showtime!!”

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