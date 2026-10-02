Olivia Rodrigo Is the Latest Star to Embrace One of This Year’s Chicest Trends

Olivia Rodrigo just became the latest style star to put her stamp of approval on the slip dress.

As Vogue reported earlier this year, this sleek, chic option began to dominate our fashion feeds as a standout spring style, with countless celebrities embracing the 1990s-inspired “slip dressing” look. So far, the trend has been spotted on Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson and many more, staying strong through summer and continuing into fall. Jennifer Lawrence also styled the trend for Paris Fashion Week, rocking a sweet blue slip dress for her recent day with Dior.

And on Friday, Oct. 2, Rodrigo added her name to the list of slip dress lovers, stopping by Instagram to show her 42.3 million followers how she styled the closet staple for a night out in New York City.

The pop sensation has had an incredible year since releasing her record-breaking third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, in April. She also launched her first-ever music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, in August. The festival featured an all-women lineup and donated over $10 million to various charities (upgraded to $20 million, courtesy of a matching bid from Melinda Gates).

As if that weren’t impressive enough, Rodrigo kicked off The Unraveled Tour on Sept. 25 in Hartford, Conn., taking over our timelines once more with her stunning onstage visuals and effortlessly cool style. And speaking of “effortlessly cool style,” she continued her fashion takeover offstage this week while attending a performance by the New York Ballet.

In the cover snapshot of the nine-photo carousel, Rodrigo sported a dreamy cream-colored slip dress, complete with delicate lace details. Other snapshots gave fans a closer look at the striking piece, comprising silky fabric, dainty straps, a flowing skirt and a daringly low back. She left her long, dark hair down for the elegant evening look, parting her tresses to the side for a laid-back-but-luxurious twist on the popular trend.

At the time of this article’s publication, Rodrigo’s fashion-forward photo set has already accumulated over 1.3 million likes. The post also has thousands of comments, with fans and famous friends praising her ethereal energy, as well as her chic take on the popular 2026 trend.

“I love pretty people,” Rachel Zegler penned.

“This dressssssss,” Ashe simply wrote.

“Amazingggg dresss!!!!!” Another user concurred.

“How does someone achieve this level of elegance and beauty?” One fan inquired.

So, if you’re looking for a simple-but-chic way to upgrade your next evening look, might we suggest taking Rodrigo’s lead and trying the always-stylish slip dress?

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