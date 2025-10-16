We Can’t Stop Thinking About These Looks From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Seeing all the models walk down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway was one of the best moments on TV this year. Every single look sent down the catwalk was show-stopping, redefining what it means to blend opulence with lingerie. What’s more, all the gorgeous models wearing these beautiful garments did a stunning job at making their ensembles even more mesmerizing.
Hands down, it was one of the best shows the brand has put on yet—so much so that we can’t stop obsessing over all the glamorous moments. Still, there were several looks in particular that we can’t get out of our minds (but would love to get into our closets).
Without further ado, here are just a few of our favorite looks from the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway!
Alessandra Ambrosio
The color black is as majestic as any, and Ambrosio took this luxurious hue to the next level with this lacy ensemble paired with alluring black knee-highs. Her wings here were one of our favorite pairs of the evening, as they resembled a masquerade mask one might wear for a lavish ball.
Angel Reese
Never count out Reese; this girl will continue to show you up every single time. The professional athlete made history last night as one of the first athletes to walk in the show, and with every step she took, she proved why she was the perfect choice. Her pink floral attire was as innovative as it was dreamy.
Anok Yai
Yai embodied The Life of a Showgirl vibes to an incredible degree. From the ornate, feathery headpiece on her crown to the baby pink tassel-filled decorations adorning her wings, we couldn’t stop marveling at her spectacular outfit. Should Las Vegas ever need some inspiration for its showgirls, this look would check off every single box.
Barbara Palvin
Palvin looked like she descended directly from heaven in her shimmery silver ensembles. The way the asymmetrical skirt dazzled down the runway was head-turning, as were her matching wings. And of course, a round of applause was deserved for the creative way her wings were brought to the front to form a captivating top.
Bella Hadid
The Princess of Nazareth lived up to her nickname once again. She looked fierce in her scarlet red ensemble—like a girl on fire. Her train gave all the drama everyone hopes for when tuning into this beloved fashion show. Hadid, the icon that you are!
Emily Ratajkowski
Like a flower picked straight from the garden, Ratajkowski was a floral daydream. Who needs wings when you have large petals behind you? And as if this ensemble wasn’t already fascinating enough, those lace-up heels—with flowers making up the laces, of course—were to die for.
Gigi Hadid
When Hadid walked down the catwalk, she made it clear why she is a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show staple. She looked serene in her baby pink lace two-piece, but it was the floral cloak behind her that was the main event. Her bed of flowers was lush and acted as a stellar accessory to complement her flamingo-pink lace.
Irina Shayk
Everybody who’s anybody knows Shayk is an icon. Even so, if there was anyone who didn’t get the memo, this look will certainly persuade them into believing otherwise. She sizzled in this divine color, and the silhouette behind her gave her even more of that ethereal edge.
Jasmine Tookes
Tookes being the opener for the 2025 installment was a no-brainer, especially with these utterly seraphic pieces. She resembled a heavenly body with the gold cocoon-like shape behind her and the jewel-filled lattice draped across her body. It goes without saying that Tookes gave the audience an immaculate first look at what was in store last night.
Joan Smalls
Is that Smalls or the ancient Greek goddess Nike? She could have very well passed for the mythological legend in this angelic regalia. The bronze gold details sparkled, giving her a luminous aura. It was a radiant look that we truly believe captured the essence of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Lily Aldridge
Chocolate is one of the top colors of fall—allow Aldridge to show you why. This rich hue exuded an undeniable sophisticated energy, taking her lace bra and silk slip combination from excellence to magnificence. The crown she donned in her hair was the cherry on top of an effortlessly fiery look.