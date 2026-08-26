Victoria’s Secret PINK Drops NFL Collection Just in Time for Game Day: Shop Our Picks

As fall speedily approaches, there is a truth that can no longer be denied: football season is upon us.

This week, Victoria’s Secret celebrated the occasion with a new line from the PINK label, aptly titled “The NFL Collection.” According to the brand, the collaboration—which officially became available to shop on Wednesday, Aug. 26—offers football lovers something different by stepping away from the traditional fanfare to embrace a more fashion-forward vibe.

“Don’t settle for a massive jersey or basic stiff t-shirt. Shop women’s NFL clothing with a cute PINK touch to upgrade your game day aesthetic,” the brand wrote, in part, on its official website. “This is NFL merch, but make it fashion. Yay sports!”

Looking to give your wardrobe a sweet, sporty upgrade? Scroll on to shop a few of our personal favorite pieces from the new collection so you can support your favorite team in both comfort and style this season.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

The NFL collection: shop our picks

As noted above, the Victoria’s Secret PINK NFL collection just became available to shop online this week; however, given the line’s popularity, several items, sizes and teams have already sold out in select pieces, so keep that in mind while shopping! To learn more about the collection and shop the full Victoria’s Secret PINK website, click here!

Campus Cotton™ Bling Tee | Victoria’s Secret Pink

Adding a little pizzazz to a go-to game day look, the Campus Cotton™ Bling Tee features a comfy crewneck style with extra room for a relaxed fit. Plus, this playful option boasts unique team designs (on both the front and the back), which will have you and your squad shining all season long.

Campus Fleece™ Bling Sweatpants | Victoria’s Secret Pink

While we’re chatting about “comfy” items, the Campus Fleece™ Bling Sweatpants are the ultimate matching bottom for the aforementioned tee. With the team’s logo placed on one side, these stylish sweatpants have a “high waist and relaxed fit, plus comfy fleece lining you wanna wear round the clock.”

All-Day Cotton™ Bling Strappy Tank Top | Victoria’s Secret Pink

If you ask us, one can never have too many tank tops—especially for fall. After all, they’re the perfect layering piece for the upcoming chilly seasons, so why not also use the item to rep your favorite team? The All-Day Cotton™ Bling Strappy Tank Top is an effortlessly cool, colorful option, and the playful back adds plenty of flirty edge to an otherwise simple style.

Cotton Dorm Bling Boyshort | Victoria’s Secret Pink

Finally, the Cotton Dorm Bling Boyshort merges the comfort Victoria’s Secret PINK is known for with the NFL’s signature team colors and mascots. Crafted in a low-rise, full-coverage cut, these adorable bottoms were positively made for lounging around on game day.

More Lifestyle & Celeb