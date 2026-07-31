Ranking Zendaya’s Top 5 ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Press Tour Looks

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated summer offering, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hits theaters today, July 31, and we’re celebrating with a look back at Zendaya’s unmatched press tour moments!

The fashion-forward star has been everywhere this year, promoting several highly anticipated films including A24’s The Drama, the final season of HBO’s Euphoria, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and the aforementioned Spider-Man sequel. Plus, later this year, she’ll be back doing the rounds for the final entry in the epic Dune trilogy. Still, this busy schedule has been an absolute treat for those who love the star’s press tour looks and her unmatched “method dressing” moments—i.e., literally all of us—as she and longtime stylist Law Roach have been on a serious style streak.

With this in mind, we’ve ranked our top five favorite looks from Zendaya’s latest press tour for the MCU hit—because why not?! Scroll on to see how our picks compare to your personal faves.

5. The vintage tee from eBay in Paris

Zendaya | Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Starting strong with a somewhat divisive look, the star caused quite a stir when she rocked up to the Paris premiere of the superhero sequel sporting a vintage Spider-Man tee, styled with a crisp white pair of sky-high heels, a shiny watch and shimmering silver earrings. The ensemble quickly made headlines when Roach revealed on social media that the piece was purchased for $35 on eBay, and we especially loved it for the way it embodied her character MJ’s effortlessly cool vibe.

4. The Ashi Studio gown in Mexico

Zendaya | Medios y Media/Getty Images

With its high neckline, long sleeves and unique lace-and-silk structure, it would be a crime not to include the gorgeous gown Zendaya wore during her press stop in Mexico. Per Harper’s Bazaar, this breathtaking piece came from the Ashi Studio Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection. It definitely channeled some sultry, dark feminine energy, giving the overall aesthetic of—dare we say it?—a certain Spider-Man villain/symbiote (it’s giving Venom, y'all).

3. The Tamara Ralph gown in London

Zendaya | Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Candidly, deciding on our top three looks was almost impossible, and any one of them could’ve easily been our number one. We’ve placed this stunning cream gown by Tamara Ralph, which Zendaya styled for the U.K. premiere, in the number three spot simply because we haven’t had as much time to admire it as the others—after all, she did only just wear it two days ago at the U.K. premiere! Still, from its sleek silhouette to its glittering hardware, there’s no denying this one’s an absolute standout.

2. The John Galliano gown (also) in London

We have not been able to get this vintage 1997 John Galliano gown out of our minds since Zendaya strutted down the red carpet for the film’s London photo call back in June. While the mostly private star shares few photos on her Instagram nowadays, she did give fans a closer look at this striking selection, which took the Spider-Man theme to heart with its silver web-style back. Is it a little campy? Sure! But that’s what we loved most about it.

1. The Atelier Versace gown in Shanghai

Zendaya | VCG/Getty Images

Finally, in the top spot, we had to go with the couture Atelier Versace gown Zendaya rocked at the Shanghai premiere. In what was not only one of our favorite looks from the Spider-Man press tour but one of our favorite red carpet moments of the year, the ensemble came together with the hair and glam to craft an overall look that was both timeless and trendy without sacrificing the theme. (Also, someone hide the scissors from us before we cut our own bangs again, please and thank you.)

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